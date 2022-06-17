Haryana Board Announces HBSE 10th Result 2022

HBSE 10th result 2022 declared

HBSE 10th Result 2022: The Board of School Education, Haryana (BSEH) on Friday, June 17, declared the HBSE 10th result 2022. A total of 73.18 per cent candidates passed the BSEH Class 10 board exams this year. While, the pass percentage of private candidates was recorded at 92.96 per cent. The Haryana Board 10th result can be checked at bseh.org.in. Haryana HBSE 12th Result 2022 Live Updates

Latest: Top Courses after 10th Class, Download Free! Don't Miss: Which Stream is Best after 10th Class? Know Here Also See: 10 Best Scholarships for Class 10 Students, Check Now

The students need to enter their Class 10 Haryana board exam roll number and date of birth to access the BSEH results 2022. The HBSE 10th board result will also be available through SMS. To check the The Haryana Board 10th result via SMS, type 'Result HB10' followed by their roll number and send it to 56263.