Image credit: Shutterstock HBSE 12th Result 2021 today.

BSEH or Haryana Board of School Education (also known as HBSE) will release the HBSE 12th result 2021 today, Jagbir Singh, Chairman, Haryana board told Careers360. The HBSE 12th results for all streams will be released online at 2:30 pm today. The Board, which conducts secondary, higher secondary, and open annual school level examinations in Haryana, will release the HBSE 12th results online at bseh.org.in.

According to reports, the HBSE result are also hosted by certain private portals like indiaresults.com and examresults.net.

Candidates would need their exam registration details including roll number to download the Haryana Board Class 12 results.

In the absence of board exams, the Board of Secondary Education (BSEH) Haryana has announced the evaluation criteria of Class 12 students according to which the marks of Classes 10 and 11 final exams and Class 12 internal assessments and practicals will be taken into consideration. Using this formula, the board will declare Class 12 results today.

BSEH 12th Result 2021: How Marks Will Be Calculated

Weightage to Class 10, Class 11 and Class 12 will be given in a 30:10:60 ratio.

Thirty per cent weightage will be given to the overall marks of Class 10 final exam and 10 per cent will be from Class 11 final exams.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, schools we re not able to conduct Class 11 final exams and therefore, only 10 per cent weightage has been given to Class 11.

Class 12 internal assessment and practical exam marks are available with the board and therefore, 60 per cent weightage has been given to these.