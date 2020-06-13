Haryana Board To Announce Class 10 Science Exam Date Soon

  • Home
Haryana board will hold the exam for class 10 Science paper soon. The Board had earlier cancelled Science paper for 10th students and had said that it will conduct the exam only for those students who wish to study Science stream in class 11.

Education | Edited by Anisha Kumari | Updated: Jun 13, 2020 4:56 pm IST

New Delhi:

In a press note released jointly by Board Chairman Dr. Jagbir Singh and Board Secretary Rajeev Prasad, the board said that all class 10 students, from both regular and open school, who wish to pursue studying science in 10+2 and who wish to appear for the exam, can sit for the Science paper when it is conducted.

Similarly, the board is also expected to conduct Compartment, CTP, Re-appear, and Improvement exams for class 10.

Exam dates would be announced on the Haryana Board website and will also be published in newspapers. The roll numbers for these exams would be same as before.

The board will, however, release fresh admit card and allot new exam centres to students. All the exam related information will be uploaded on Haryana Board website.

Class 10 students who wish to appear for the Science exam will need to submit their request on board website till June 15, 2020.

Haryana Board had earlier announced that it will award average marks in Science paper and will release results on June 8. It also said that the exam for Science paper will be conducted later. However, the board later postponed result declaration and said that result will be released after Science exam is conducted for students willing to sit for the exam.

