HBSE 10th Result 2021 to be announced today

Haryana School Education Board (HBSE or BSEH) will declare the results of Class 10 students today, according to local reports. The students can check the BSEH Haryana 10th result 2021 on the official website of BSEH -- bseh.org.in. The result of Class 10 students will be declared by June 15, the Haryana Education Minister Kanwar Pal had said. The result of Class 10 is prepared on the basis of the internal assessments.

Apart from the Haryana Board website, the HBSE Class 10th result can also be viewed on some private portals such as indiaresult.com. However, students who access their HBSE 10th results from the private portals can cross-check on the official website of BSEH and tally their scores for authentication.

The state government had cancelled the HSEB Class 10 board exams on April 15 which were to be conducted by the state board. In the wake of COVID-19, the state had then decided to postpone the Class 12 board exams.

The state board exams were scheduled to commence in April and continue till mid-May before these were cancelled for Class 10.

How To Check BSEH Class 10 Result 2021

Go to the official website-- bseh.org.in

Click on the link designated for exam results

On the next window, select the course from the drop-down menu

Enter BSEH Class 10th roll number

Select the ‘Submit’ button

View the BSEH Class 10th result 2021

HBSE Class 10 Result 2020

In 2020, a total of 87,070 students have failed the Class 10 board exam in Haryana and 32,501 students have got compartment in the Haryana board Class 10 exam. The Class 10 examination was held in March. 64.59% of the total students had cleared the exam. The pass percentage of girls was 69.86 and that of boys was 60.27, said an official statement.

Rishita, from Hisar district, has topped the Haryana board Class 10 exam by securing 100% marks. She is a student of Tagore Senior Secondary School, Narnaund, Hisar.

The overall pass percentage of government schools was 59.74 and the pass percentage of private schools was 69.51.

The pass percentage of students from rural areas was 64.39, while the pass percentage of students from urban areas was 65.