Haryana Board 12th Result 2022: How To Check BSEH Class 12 Result Via SMS

Haryana Board 12th result 2022 tomorrow

Haryana Board 12th Result 2022: The Board of School Education, Haryana (BSEH) will announce the HBSE Class 12 result 2022 tomorrow, June 15. The HBSE 12th result will be announced after 6 PM, BSEH Chairman Jagbir Singh told Careers360. The Haryana Board Class 10 result 2022 will be announced by June 25, he added. When announced, the BSEH 12th result 2022 will be available on the on the official website- bseh.org.in.

To access the 12th HBSE result, students need to visit the official website of the Haryana Board. Enter log-in credentials- roll number, date of birth. BSEH 12th result will appear on the screen. Download Class 12 scorecard, take a printout for further reference. Apart from the official website, the Haryana Board results can also be check through SMS.

How to check HBSE 12th Result 2022 via SMS

To get the BSEH 12th result 2022 on your mobile through SMS, type ‘RESULTHB12’and send it to 56263.

This year, A total of 2.61 lakh candidates appeared for the Haryana Board 12th exam. The Haryana Class 12th exams were conducted between March 30 and April 27, 2022.

The HBSE 12th result was declared on July 26 last year. 100 per cent students cleared the Class 12 exams as exams were cancelled due to COVID-19 pandemic and students assessed on alternative criteria.