Haryana Board 12th Result 2022: Girls Outshine Boys, Bag Top 3 Slots

HBSE 12th Result 2022: The overall pass percentage in the Haryana 12th board exam recorded at 87.08 per cent. This year, the top 3 ranks in the BSEH Haryana 12th board result 2022 have all been bagged by girls.

Education | Written By Rashi Hardaha | Updated: Jun 15, 2022 4:48 pm IST

Haryana Board 12th result 2022 is available at bseh.org.in

HBSE 12th Result 2022: The Board of School Education Haryana (BSEH) on Wednesday, June 15, announced the HBSE Class 12 result 2022. The overall pass percentage in the Haryana 12th board exam recorded at 87.08 per cent. The girls have outshone boys, the pass percentage of girl students were 90.51 per cent, boys- 85.96 per cent. HBSE 12th Result 2022 Live Updates

A total of 2,45,685 students appeared in the exam this year. Out of them, 2,13,949 students have passed the exams successfully. This year, the top 3 ranks in the BSEH Haryana 12th board result 2022 have all been bagged by girls. The first rank was secured by Kajal, a student of KCM senior secondary school at Rohtak’s Nindana, with 498 marks, while Muskan and Shakshi secured second rank with 496 marks and, Shruti and Punam jointly ranked third by securing 495 marks.

The HBSE 12th results 2022 is available on the website-- bseh.org.in. The students need to use the log-in credentials- roll number, date of birth to access the Haryana Board 12th result 2022.

HBSE 12th Result 2022: How To Check

  • Go to the official website-- bseh.org.in.
  • Click on the result designated link.
  • Enter your roll number, date of birth and click on submit.
  • The HBSE Class 12 result will be displayed on the screen.
  • Download it and take a printout for further reference.
