Image credit: Shutterstock BSEH 12th results will be declared at bseh.org (representational)

The Board of Secondary Education (BSEH) Haryana has announced the evaluation criteria of Class 12 students according to which the marks of Classes 10 and 11 final exams and Class 12 internal assessments and practicals will be taken into consideration. Using this formula, the board will declare Class 12 results by July 25.

Recommended: Know about various Careers after 12th based on your stream. Click here to Download Free E-book.

“Data is being uploaded now for Class 12.. Results will be out by July 25,” BSEH President Jagbir Singh confirmed Careers360.

By submitting details, you are registering on Careers360

Earlier, the board had asked schools to submit students’ marks between June 28 and July 6. However, Mr Singh said that this deadline of July 6 might be extended “by a day or two”.

BSEH 12th Result 2021: How Marks Will Be Calculated

Weightage to Class 10, Class 11 and Class 12 will be given in a 30:10:60 ratio, as per the evaluation criteria announced by BSEH.

Thirty per cent weightage will be given to the overall marks of Class 10 final exam and 10 per cent will be from Class 11 final exams.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, schools were not able to conduct Class 11 final exams and therefore, only 10 per cent weightage has been given to Class 11, the board said.

Class 12 internal assessment and practical exam marks are available with the board and therefore, 60 per cent weightage has been given to these, it added.

When declared, Class 12 results will be available on the official website of the board, bseh.org.in where students will have to login with their roll numbers and check the marks secured by them.

Here is the detailed assessment scheme of the board:

HBSE 12th Result 2021: Assessment Scheme