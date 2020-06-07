Haryana 10th result is expected tomorrow

Haryana Board will announce class 10 exam results tomorrow. Board Chairman Jagbir Singh had confirmed that the board will announce 10th board exam results on Monday, June 8. The Board has decided to conduct exam for Science paper, for which exam was postponed, only for those candidates who wish to take Science stream in class 11. The examination will be held in July.

Haryana Board had to postpone class 10 examinations for Science, Physical and Health Education and several skill subjects. The board will award average marks in these subjects.

Meanwhile, the board asked teachers to evaluate answer copies for board exams that had already been conducted from home. Evaluation of answer copies was concluded in April. A source close to the board had told NDTV, that the board is waiting on a decision regarding the Science paper to decide on result declaration.

As for class 12, the exam for pending subjects will be held in July and the result will be announced in August.

Haryana Board 10th results will be released on the board's official website. Students can also download Haryana Board app from Google Play Store and check their result on mobile. Along with regular students, the board will also announce result for open school students. Students would need their roll number to check their result. The board is yet to announce result time for tomorrow.