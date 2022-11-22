Haryana Board 10th, 12th Exam Form 2023 Deadline Extended Till November 28

Haryana Board 10th, 12th Exam Form 2023 last date extended

The Board of School Education Haryana (HBSE) has extended the last date for the Haryana Board Class 10th, 12th exam form 2023. The last date for filling out the online application form for Class 10 and Class 12 board exam 2023 is extended up to November 28, 2022. Chairman of Haryana School Education Board, Dr V P Yadav and Haryana Board HBSE Secretary, Krishna Kumar, while conveying to the media, told that the date for filling the online application form for Secondary (Class 10) and Senior Secondary (Class 12) annual examination March-2023 was fixed on November 21, 2022, without late fee, which is now has been extended to November 28, 2022.

The students can apply for Haryana Board Class 10th, 12th Exam 2023 by paying late fee charges of Rs 300 between November 29 and December 5, 2022. While the students applying between December 6 and December 12 will have to pay Rs 1000 as late fee charges. "The students can fill the Haryana Board exam 2023 application form on the Board's website www.bseh.org.in", as addressed.

They further informed that for the regular candidates for secondary/pre-middle examination, the examination fee is Rs 700, migration fee is Rs 50 and Rs 100 for the practical subject(s) a total fee of Rs 850 has been fixed. Apart from this, if the student of Class 10 has to appear in the examination of additional subjects, s/he will have to deposit additional subject fee of Rs 200 in addition to the examination fee. He said that a one-time examination fee of Rs 850 has been fixed for Haryana Board Class 10 private students.

For regular students of Class 12, the examination fee is Rs 850, migration fee is Rs 100 and for the practical subject(s) the fee is Rs 100, a total fee of Rs 1,050 has been fixed. Apart from this, if the Class 12 student has to appear in the additional subject examination, he will have to deposit additional subject fee of Rs 200 in addition to the examination fee. A one-time examination fee of Rs 850 has been fixed for Haryana Board senior secondary private students.