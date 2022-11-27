  • Home
  • Education
  • Haryana Board 10th, 12th Exam 2023: Registration Window Closes Tomorrow At Bseh.org.in

Haryana Board 10th, 12th Exam 2023: Registration Window Closes Tomorrow At Bseh.org.in

The online registration link for the Haryana Board Class 10 and Class 12 exam is available at bseh.org.in.

Education | Written By Arpita Das | Updated: Nov 27, 2022 1:02 pm IST

RELATED NEWS

Haryana Board 10th, 12th Exam Form 2023 Deadline Extended Till November 28
Haryana Board HBSE Announces 10th, 12th Supplementary Exams 2022 Results
Haryana Board Class 10, 12 Re-Appear 2022 Exam Begins Tomorrow; Exam Day Guidelines Here
HBSE Class 10, 12 Admit Card 2022 For Re-Appear Exam Out; Direct Link To Download
Haryana Board Class 10, 12 Re-Appear Exam 2022 Date Sheet Out; Complete Schedule Here
Haryana HOS 2022: Class 10, 12 Compartment Exam Registration Begins, Direct Link Here
Haryana Board 10th, 12th Exam 2023: Registration Window Closes Tomorrow At Bseh.org.in
Haryana Board 10th, 12th Exam 2023
Image credit: Shutterstock
New Delhi:

The Board of School Education Haryana (HBSE) will close the Haryana Board Class 10 and Class 12 exam 2023 application window tomorrow, November 28. Students can apply for the Haryana Board 2023 exam in online mode through the official website– bseh.org.in. Earlier, the last date for filling out the application form for the annual exam was November 21 without a late fee which was then extended by the board to November 28, 2022.

Don't Miss: HBSE Class 12th Question/Sample Papers. Download Now
Suggested: Toppers' Preparation Tips to Score 99+ in Boards, Check Now

By paying a late fee of Rs 300 students can apply for the Class 10 and 12 exams from November 29 to December 5, 2022 and by paying Rs 1,000 as a late fee charge students can apply between December 6 to December 12, 2022.

Haryana Board Exam 2023: How To Fill Registration Form

Step 1: Visit the official website – bseh.org.in

Step 2: Under the News section, click on the online enrollment for Class 10 and Class 12.

Step 3: Create an account, mention the student code of the school and other details.

Step 4: Then the user ID and password will be created.

Step 5: Log in with the credentials, fill up the application form and pay the required fee.

Step 6: The candidate should take a printout of the application form and payment challan for further verification process.

Click here for more Education News
Haryana Board of School Education
.......................... Advertisement ..........................
Latest News
CAT 2022 LIVE: Slot 2 Starts; Paper Analysis, Percentile Calculator, Key Points
Live | CAT 2022 LIVE: Slot 2 Starts; Paper Analysis, Percentile Calculator, Key Points
TS LAWCET 2022: Seat Allotment Result Out; Direct Link
TS LAWCET 2022: Seat Allotment Result Out; Direct Link
CAT 2022: Paper Was 'Moderate To Lengthy, Time Consuming'; Slot 1 Analysis Here
CAT 2022: Paper Was 'Moderate To Lengthy, Time Consuming'; Slot 1 Analysis Here
Himachal Pradesh: Government School Principal In Shimla Announces Free Air, Rail Trips To Toppers
Himachal Pradesh: Government School Principal In Shimla Announces Free Air, Rail Trips To Toppers
DU UG Admission 2022: Delhi University Vacant Seat List For Spot Round 2 Tomorrow
DU UG Admission 2022: Delhi University Vacant Seat List For Spot Round 2 Tomorrow
.......................... Advertisement ..........................