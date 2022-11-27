Haryana Board 10th, 12th Exam 2023: Registration Window Closes Tomorrow At Bseh.org.in

Image credit: Shutterstock Haryana Board 10th, 12th Exam 2023

The Board of School Education Haryana (HBSE) will close the Haryana Board Class 10 and Class 12 exam 2023 application window tomorrow, November 28. Students can apply for the Haryana Board 2023 exam in online mode through the official website– bseh.org.in. Earlier, the last date for filling out the application form for the annual exam was November 21 without a late fee which was then extended by the board to November 28, 2022.

Don't Miss: HBSE Class 12th Question/Sample Papers. Download Now

Suggested: Toppers' Preparation Tips to Score 99+ in Boards, Check Now

By paying a late fee of Rs 300 students can apply for the Class 10 and 12 exams from November 29 to December 5, 2022 and by paying Rs 1,000 as a late fee charge students can apply between December 6 to December 12, 2022.

Haryana Board Exam 2023: How To Fill Registration Form

Step 1: Visit the official website – bseh.org.in

Step 2: Under the News section, click on the online enrollment for Class 10 and Class 12.

Step 3: Create an account, mention the student code of the school and other details.

Step 4: Then the user ID and password will be created.

Step 5: Log in with the credentials, fill up the application form and pay the required fee.

Step 6: The candidate should take a printout of the application form and payment challan for further verification process.