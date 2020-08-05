Haryana Board 10th, 12th Compartment Registration Started, Check Details Here

Board of School Education, Haryana has released the HBSE 10th and 12th compartment registration forms.

Board of School Education, Haryana has released the HBSE 10th and 12th compartment and improvement registration forms for regular and open students. Students can apply online through the official website, bseh.org.in.

The registration process started from August 4, 2020, and will go on until August 13, 2020. The registration fee for the examination to be held in September 2020 is Rs 750 per student.

How to Apply for the HBSE 10th, 12th Compartment and Improvement Exams?

Step 1: Visit the official website, bseh.org.in

Step 2: Click on ‘Registration Form for Regular 10th & 12th Compartment/Improvement Exams Sept. 2020’.

Step 3: The login window will appear on the screen.

Step 4: Tap on ‘Click here for self-registration’

Step 5: Select the Class and provision for which students want to apply.

Step 6: Fill in the asked details and click on the ‘search’ button.

Step 7: Select the subject and pay the fee.

HBSE 10th/12th Compartment/Improvement Fee Structure





Students are advised to check the official webiste on a regular basis to stay abreast with the latest notifications. Additionally, the candidates should be in regular contacts with their respective schools as well in order to keep informed and well-assisted.