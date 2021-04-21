Haryana: Summer Vacation In All Schools Begins Tomorrow

  • Home
Haryana government has announced summer vacations in all schools from tomorrow, April 22 to May 31.

Education | Written By Aarzoo Snigdha | Updated: Apr 21, 2021 12:09 pm IST

New Delhi:

Haryana government has announced summer vacation in all schools from tomorrow, April 22 to May 31. Earlier, the state government had ordered the closure of all colleges and universities till April 30. The decision has taken in view of the rising COVID-19 cases in the state.

Haryana State Education Minister Kanwar Pal said, “Summer vacation declared in schools in Haryana state. The holidays will be in the schools from April 22 to May 31”.

He further said that, “Teachers are constantly coming to school, along with the safety of the children, the safety of the teachers is also our responsibility, so the summer holidays were done in advance”.

The government has taken this decision in view of the rising COVID-19 cases in the state.

Haryana Board of School Education (BSEH) has already cancelled the Haryana board exam 2021 for Class 10. Haryana Class 10 board exams were scheduled from April 22 to May 15. The Class 10 students will be promoted on the basis of internal assessment.

It has postponed Class 12 board exams earlier scheduled between April 20 and May 17.

