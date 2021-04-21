Haryana: Summer Vacation In All Schools Begins Tomorrow

Haryana government has announced summer vacation in all schools

Haryana government has announced summer vacation in all schools from tomorrow, April 22 to May 31. Earlier, the state government had ordered the closure of all colleges and universities till April 30. The decision has taken in view of the rising COVID-19 cases in the state.

Haryana State Education Minister Kanwar Pal said, “Summer vacation declared in schools in Haryana state. The holidays will be in the schools from April 22 to May 31”.

हरियाणा प्रदेश के स्कूलों में गर्मी की छुट्टियां घोषित। 22 अप्रैल से 31 मई तक से स्कूलों में रहेंगी छुट्टियां।अध्यापक लगातार स्कूल आ रहे हैं, बच्चो की सुरक्षा के साथ-साथ अध्यापकों की सुरक्षा भी हमारी जिम्मेवारी इसलिए गर्मियों की छुट्टियां एडवांस में की गई ।#haryanaeducation — Ch. Kanwar Pal (@chkanwarpal) April 21, 2021

He further said that, “Teachers are constantly coming to school, along with the safety of the children, the safety of the teachers is also our responsibility, so the summer holidays were done in advance”.

हरियाणा के शिक्षामंत्री श्री कंवर पाल ने एलान किया है कि स्कूलों में कल से गर्मी की छुट्टियां शुरू होंगी और 31 मई तक रहेंगी. — DPR Haryana (@DiprHaryana) April 21, 2021

The government has taken this decision in view of the rising COVID-19 cases in the state.

Haryana Board of School Education (BSEH) has already cancelled the Haryana board exam 2021 for Class 10. Haryana Class 10 board exams were scheduled from April 22 to May 15. The Class 10 students will be promoted on the basis of internal assessment.

It has postponed Class 12 board exams earlier scheduled between April 20 and May 17.