Haryana Announces October 27 Holiday For Schools On Bhai Dooj

The Directorate of School Education, Haryana has announced the festive holiday for all government, private and government-aided schools across the state on Thursday, October 27.

Education | Edited by Adarsh Srivastava | Updated: Oct 21, 2022 2:10 pm IST

Haryana Announces October 27 Holiday For Schools On Bhai Dooj
Directorate School Education Haryana Declares Holiday On October 27
New Delhi:

The Directorate of School Education, Haryana has announced the festive holiday for all government, private and government-aided schools across the state on Thursday, October 27. In a letter issued by Kuldeep Mehta, Assistant Director (Academic) on account of Director Secondary Education Haryana Panchkula stated that schools will remain closed on October 27 on the occasion of 'Bhai Dooj'.

The DSE Haryana has announced the festive holiday through its official Twitter handle. "The Education Department has declared a holiday on October 27, 2022, in all the government, private and aided schools of the state on the occasion of Bhai Dooj. In this regard, all the District Education Officers of the state," the tweet reads.

Due to five day festival vastly celebrated in India the schools and colleges remain close. The festivals start two days before Diwali with Dhanteras and end with Bhai Dooj. This year the Dhanteras will be celebrated on October 22, Diwali is on October 24, while Bhai Dooj will be celebrated on October 27, 2022.

