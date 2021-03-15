Haryana Announces Free Education For Students Of Classes 9 To 12 In Government Schools

The Government of Haryana has announced the plans of providing free education to the students of Classes 9 to 12 studying in government schools in the state. Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar, during the presentation of budget for the fiscal year 2021-22, informed that the initiative is in line with the National Education Policy (NEP-2020).

This year, the Government of Haryana has allocated Rs 18, 410 crore to the education sector. Out of this Rs 678 Crores have been allocated to technical education and industrial training.

Medical Colleges

The government has also announced its plans to set up eight new medical colleges in the state to facilitate the medical studies. The new medical colleges will be opened in Jind, Kaithal, Yamunanagar, Faridabad, Jind, Kaithal, Mahendragarh and Sirsa and a dental college at the hospital in Nuh.

KG To PG Scheme

Under the ‘KG to PG’ scheme or ‘nursery to varsity plan’, the state government has proposed a unified educational structure under which the students from the pre-primary level to the postgraduate level are expected to be accommodated within the same institution or educational building.

This new educational scheme will be launched in two Haryana universities, Maharshi Dayanand University (MDU) and Kurukshetra University.

About 125 soil testing laboratories will be established in government senior secondary schools, colleges, technical universities and institutions during 2021-22.

Further, the students of Agriculture and Horticulture Universities will have to take part in the field activities as part of their curriculum.