  • Home
  • Education
  • Over 600 Candidates Appear In Haryana Agricultural University PG Entrance Exams

Over 600 Candidates Appear In Haryana Agricultural University PG Entrance Exams

Haryana Agricultural University is conducting the entrance examinations in four phases. The other dates when the rest of the phases have been scheduled are September 9, September 12 and September 16.

Education | Press Trust of India | Updated: Sep 7, 2020 8:42 am IST | Source: PTI

RELATED NEWS

COVID-Hit IIT Kharagpur Imposes Measures To Check Spread Of Infection
No High Court Stay On Maharashtra Final Year Undergraduate Medical Exams
Centre Approves Second Medical College For Nagaland: Health And Family Welfare Minister S Pangnyu Phom
IGNOU TEE Hall Ticket 2020 To Be Released On September 8, Details Here
Educationalists Skeptical Over Calcutta University's Move To Allow Students To Write Exams From Home
NLAT 2020: NLSUI To Hold Own Entrance Test; Application Starts Today, Test On September 12
Over 600 Candidates Appear In Haryana Agricultural University PG Entrance Exams
Over 600 Candidates Appear In HAU PG Entrance Exam 2020
Image credit: Shutterstock
Chandigarh:

Over 600 candidates took the entrance examination for various postgraduate courses in Haryana Agricultural University, Hisar on Sunday. However, 300 applicants were absent, university registrar BR Kamboj said. The university is conducting the entrance examinations in four phases. The other dates when the rest of the phases have been scheduled are September 9, September 12 and September 16.

Mr Kamboj said the examination for admission to postgraduate programmes is being conducted as per instructions issued by the central and state governments amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Mr BR Kamboj said all examination centres were sanitised and special attention was taken regarding social distancing norms and the wearing of masks. Besides this, the university administration provided water bottles and face masks to the candidates after sanitising their hands at the entrance of examination centre, Mr Kamboj said in a statement.

The exam was conducted from 10:30 am to 12:30 pm. Four examination centres have been set up to conduct these examinations keeping in view the number of students and the guidelines issued by central and state governments.

Mr Kamboj, along with University Vice-Chancellor Professor Samar Singh, visited the examination centres and took stock of all exam-related preparations.

Pending final year examinations of state government-aided colleges and universities in Haryana will also be conducted by the end of September. The decision was taken recently at a meeting attended by vice-chancellors and controllers of examination of all government-run universities in the state.

Click here for more Education News
Haryana Agricultural University
.......................... Advertisement ..........................
Latest News
JEE Main 2020: 'Our Parents Had To Suffer With Us' Say Students
JEE Main 2020: 'Our Parents Had To Suffer With Us' Say Students
JEE Main 2020 Live Updates: Second Shift Starts, Paper Analysis And Student Reactions
Live | JEE Main 2020 Live Updates: Second Shift Starts, Paper Analysis And Student Reactions
President, Prime Minister To Address Governors' Conference on New Education Policy
President, Prime Minister To Address Governors' Conference on New Education Policy
NEET 2020: After JEE Main, National Testing Agency Gears Up For Medical Entrance Exam
NEET 2020: After JEE Main, National Testing Agency Gears Up For Medical Entrance Exam
JEE Main 2020: Answer Key, Result Dates, And Qualifying Cutoff
JEE Main 2020: Answer Key, Result Dates, And Qualifying Cutoff
.......................... Advertisement ..........................