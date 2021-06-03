  • Home
  • Haryana: 12th Result To Be Based On Internal Assessment, 10th Result By June 15

Haryana government has decided to conduct an internal assessment for Class 12 students of the Haryana School Education Board, based on which the results will be declared soon.

Education | Written By Aarzoo Snigdha | Updated: Jun 3, 2021 8:35 am IST

Haryana Class 12 board exam result will be declared soon
New Delhi:

Haryana government has decided to conduct an internal assessment for Class 12 students of the Haryana School Education Board, based on which the results will be declared soon, Haryana Education Minister Kanwar Pal said. The result of Class 10 students will also be declared by June 15, the minister added.

“Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the situation is not conducive for conducting the examination. But if a student wants to take the examination, the examination can be conducted for such students when the circumstances are normal,” Mr Pal said.

The Haryana government has cancelled the Class 12 exams. The decision came soon after the Centre announced cancelling the CBSE Class 12 board exams amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

The state government had cancelled the HSEB Class 10 board exams on April 15 which were to be conducted by the state board. In the wake of COVID-19, the state had then decided to postpone the Class 12 board exams.

The state board exams were scheduled to commence in April and continue till mid-May before these were cancelled for Class 10 and postponed for Class 12.

