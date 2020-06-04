Haryana 10th result 2020 may be released next week

Haryana Board will announce 10th result on June 8. A Haryana Board official confirmed that the board will announce result for class 10 students on June 8. The confirmation comes only days after the board announced that it will conduct exam for pending subjects in July.

About the remaining papers, the official said that exam is pending only for Science paper for class 10 students. The board is making a provision where appearing for Science exam will be compulsory only for those students who intend to take up Science stream in Higher Secondary or plus two.

The exam for Science paper will be held in July. Haryana Board will announce date for exam 10 days prior to the commencement of exam.

There had been much speculation about Haryana Board results, specially for class 10 exam. The board had been able to conclude all examinations for class 10 except Science paper.

Earlier, Haryana Chief Minister had announced that class 10 board exam for Science will not be held. A board official, however, told NDTV that they had received no such direction and the decision on Science exam for 10th students was still pending.

The picture became clear today with the board official saying that Science exam will be held only for those students who wish to take up Science stream in higher secondary. The result for students who sit for Science exam will be announced later.