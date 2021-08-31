Haryana 10th, 12th Improvement Exams Schedule Released; Check Details

BSEH has released the exam dates for Class 10th, 12th exams

Board of School Education Haryana has released the complete schedule or date sheet for open school improvement exams on the official website- bseh.org.in. The released date sheet is for the theory examinations for senior secondary and secondary classes.

As per the schedule released on the website, BSEH Class 10th, 12th exams 2021 will be conducted from September 7 and will continue till September 22. Exams will not be held on Sundays. The exam will be held in the afternoon shift, from 2 pm to 4:30 pm.

Board of School Education Haryana released an official notification stating about the protocols and guidelines that students appearing for the open school improvement exams will be required to follow.

This year, due to COVID-19 pandemic, BSEH Class 10th, 12th exams 2021 were cancelled and the students were evaluated on the basis of alternative assessment criteria set by the Haryana Board of School Education. Haryana Board Class 12th results were released on July 26 and as many as 2,21,263 candidates have passed Class 12 BSEH exams. BSEH declared Class 10th results on June 11.

As per the official notice, students will be allowed to bring in their own log, trigonometry tablets and stencils for maps. Students can also use color pencils in Science subjects.

For the differently abled students, Board will provide services of amanuensis and an extra time of 20 minutes per one hour for answering each paper.

Following all the COVID-19 protocols is mandatory for all the students and they are required to carry their own hand sanitizers in transparent bottles, face masks and follow the social distancing rules.

Students must also note that bringing any electronic gadget like calculator, mobile phones are strictly prohibited to the exam center.