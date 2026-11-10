Harvard Faculty Raise Concerns As Graduate Student Strike Disrupts Classes And Exams

Tensions are mounting at Harvard University as faculty members express frustration over the administration's handling of an ongoing graduate student workers' strike, which has disrupted academic activities and raised concerns about undergraduate education.

According to The Harvard Crimson, faculty members questioned the university's response during a November 3 meeting, highlighting the growing impact of the Harvard Graduate Students Union (HGSU) strike on teaching and students.

One major concern involved a midterm examination held on October 29 for a General Education course taught by History of Science professor David S. Jones. The examination was disrupted by chanting, megaphones and air horns from protesters demonstrating outside Emerson Hall.

Jones, whose account was published in The Harvard Crimson, said the noise continued for approximately 75 minutes, making it difficult for nearly 280 students to concentrate. He said he had arranged earplugs and allowed noise-cancelling headphones, but these measures could not adequately prevent the disruption.

The professor criticised the union's protest tactics while acknowledging graduate students' right to strike. He argued that undergraduate students should not have to bear the consequences of a labour dispute in which they are not directly involved.

Faculty members also questioned whether Harvard administrators were making sufficient efforts to resolve the dispute. Anthropology professor Rowan K. Flad reportedly criticised the administration's approach and raised concerns about its commitment to negotiations.

As reported by The Harvard Crimson, university officials acknowledged the challenge of balancing graduate workers' right to protest with undergraduates' right to an uninterrupted academic experience. Harvard College Dean David J. Deming also urged protesters to avoid interfering with students' academic work.

The strike follows a prolonged labour dispute that has continued since early 2025. Further negotiation sessions were scheduled for November 20, December 3 and December 17.

The growing faculty dissatisfaction adds another layer of pressure on Harvard's administration and HGSU. With classroom disruptions becoming a major concern, both sides face increasing calls to find common ground and prevent further damage to the university's academic environment.