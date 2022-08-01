Har Ghar Tiranga Campaign: UGC Directs College Students To Post Selfie With National Flag

UGC directs HEIs to observe Independence Day

The University Grants Commission (UGC) Chairman M Jagadesh Kumar has directed the students of Higher Education Institutions (HEIs) to post a selfie with the National Flag as part of Har Ghar Tiranga Campaign on the website -- harghartiranga.com. The students can also pin their locations on the website, the Chairman added.

Terming the Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav is one of the world’s largest programmes of this [grand] nature in terms of scope and participation, during a meeting with the HEIs, UGC Chairman reiterated that the Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav is underway.

“On March 12, 2021, the nation began a 75-week countdown to the 75th anniversary of independence from Sabarmati Ashram launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi,” the Chairman added.

The ‘Har Ghar Tiranga’ campaign is one of the “ broad contours” of the Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav, UGC Chairman in the meet said adding that as part of it more than 20 crore households across India is expected to hoist the National Flag between August 13 and August 15, 2022, to mark 75th Independence Day and instill the feeling of patriotism and acknowledging the journey of India in the last 75 years.

Also, UGC has directed all schools, colleges and educational institutions across the country to celebrate Independence Day ceremony by hoisting the National Flag on their premises in the morning after 9 am on August 15. However, due to the ongoing Covid circumstances, the Commission also added that the flag housing ceremony may also be organised in virtual format.

The schools, colleges and educational institutions are directed to encourage the students to put up the National Flag at the rooftops of their houses on the Independence Day to mark gratitude to the freedom fighters and national heroes under the theme ‘Har Ghar Tiranga’.