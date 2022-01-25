  • Home
  • Education
  • Happy Republic Day 2022: Speech Ideas, Essays On Republic Day For Students

Happy Republic Day 2022: Speech Ideas, Essays On Republic Day For Students

Students who are preparing for speeches, or will take part in the essay competition, here are some important topics for them

Education | Written By Arnab Mitra | Updated: Jan 25, 2022 10:39 pm IST | Source: Careers360

RELATED NEWS

Padma Awards 2022: Jamia VC Gets Padma Shri; Nadella, Pichai, Cyrus Poonawalla Awarded Padma Bhushan
Tamil Nadu Governor Hails Tamil language, Also Bats For Students Learning Other Indian Languages
Fit India Quiz Result Declared; Uttar Pradesh Students Top Preliminary Round
29 Children Win Pradhan Mantri Rashtriya Bal Puraskar 2022; Here’s The List
CISCE Releases Notice Regarding SWAYAM Online Courses For 11th, 12th Students
National Girl Child Day 2022: History And Significance
Happy Republic Day 2022: Speech Ideas, Essays On Republic Day For Students
India celebrates 73rd Republic Day on January 26
Image credit: shutterstock.com
New Delhi:

Happy Republic Day 2022: The 73rd Republic Day is being celebrated on January 26 following the COVID-19 safety rules. Like last year, this year too the Republic Day celebration will be streamed live following the pandemic situations. The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has urged the students, teachers and their families to register themselves and watch the live streaming of the Republic Day Parade on January 26 and Beating the Retreat Ceremony on January 29, 2022.

Like every year, educational institutions- schools, colleges, universities will organise Republic Day celebrations at their respective institutions following Covid-19 pandemic guidelines. As part of the celebrations, students will take part in different events- speeches, essay competitions on history and significance of Republic Day are a part of it.

Students who are preparing for speeches, or will take part in the essay competition, here are some important topics for them-

Significance and history of Republic Day, Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav, India's Independence struggles, Constitution of India, National Flag and the evolution of tricolour, India before and after independence.

Republic Day commemorates the constitution coming into force. January 26 was the chosen date since it was on this day in 1929 that the Indian National Congress issued the Declaration of Indian Independence (Purna Swaraj), opposing the British Regime's Dominion status.

Click here for more Education News
Republic Day Celebrations republic day flag India Republic Day
.......................... Advertisement ..........................
Latest News
Schools In Haryana From 10th To 12th To Reopen From February 1
Schools In Haryana From 10th To 12th To Reopen From February 1
BSEB Bihar Board To Conduct Special Exam For Class 10, 12 Students Who Failed To Submit Registration Form
BSEB Bihar Board To Conduct Special Exam For Class 10, 12 Students Who Failed To Submit Registration Form
Padma Awards 2022: Jamia VC Gets Padma Shri; Nadella, Pichai, Cyrus Poonawalla Awarded Padma Bhushan
Padma Awards 2022: Jamia VC Gets Padma Shri; Nadella, Pichai, Cyrus Poonawalla Awarded Padma Bhushan
CBSE, CISCE Term 1 Results 2021 LIVE: 10th, 12th Results To Be Released Soon; Direct Link, Websites To Check
Live | CBSE, CISCE Term 1 Results 2021 LIVE: 10th, 12th Results To Be Released Soon; Direct Link, Websites To Check
Tamil Nadu Governor Hails Tamil language, Also Bats For Students Learning Other Indian Languages
Tamil Nadu Governor Hails Tamil language, Also Bats For Students Learning Other Indian Languages
.......................... Advertisement ..........................