Happy Republic Day 2022: Speech Ideas, Essays On Republic Day For Students

Image credit: shutterstock.com India celebrates 73rd Republic Day on January 26

Happy Republic Day 2022: The 73rd Republic Day is being celebrated on January 26 following the COVID-19 safety rules. Like last year, this year too the Republic Day celebration will be streamed live following the pandemic situations. The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has urged the students, teachers and their families to register themselves and watch the live streaming of the Republic Day Parade on January 26 and Beating the Retreat Ceremony on January 29, 2022.

Like every year, educational institutions- schools, colleges, universities will organise Republic Day celebrations at their respective institutions following Covid-19 pandemic guidelines. As part of the celebrations, students will take part in different events- speeches, essay competitions on history and significance of Republic Day are a part of it.

Students who are preparing for speeches, or will take part in the essay competition, here are some important topics for them-

Significance and history of Republic Day, Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav, India's Independence struggles, Constitution of India, National Flag and the evolution of tricolour, India before and after independence.

Republic Day commemorates the constitution coming into force. January 26 was the chosen date since it was on this day in 1929 that the Indian National Congress issued the Declaration of Indian Independence (Purna Swaraj), opposing the British Regime's Dominion status.