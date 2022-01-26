Image credit: Shutterstock Republic Day Images: Schools, colleges will celebrate 73rd Republic Day today

Happy Republic Day 2022: The 73rd Republic Day is being celebrated on January 26 following the COVID-19 safety rules. Schools, colleges, universities will celebrate the Republic Day at their respective institutions following the mandatory Covid-19 SOPs. The event will be held in both physical and virtual mode as per the direction of the institutions.

The Uttar Pradesh government has issued guidelines for educational institutions for the Republic Day celebrations. As per the guidelines, schools have been asked to hoist the national flag at 10 am on January 26. Schools have been asked to hold such programmes on the occasion, including group singing of the national anthem, in compliance with the COVID-19 protocol.

Meanwhile, the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has also asked schools affiliated with it to play videos created by the Ministry of Defence as part of Azadi Ka Amit Mahotsav. The board has also urged the students, teachers, and their families to register themselves and watch the live streaming of the Republic Day Parade on January 26 and the Beating the Retreat Ceremony on January 29.

The Ministry of Defence has created five promo videos showing highlights of Republic Day 2022 to celebrate 75 glorious years of India’s Independence as a part of Azadi Ka Amit Mahotsav. These promo videos are available on the YouTube channel, India RDC, and indianrdc.mod.gov.in.

Republic Day commemorates the Constitution coming into force. On January 24, 1950, the 308 members of the Assembly signed two handwritten versions of the agreement -- one in Hindi and one in English -- after much deliberation and a few changes. The Constitution came into effect two days later, on January 26, 1950.