Happy Children's Day 2021: Quotes, Wishes, Images, Greetings, Messages

India celebrates Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru’s birth anniversary as Children’s Day on November 14. Pandit Nehru, also known as ‘Chacha Nehru’ loved children and always worked for upliftment of education and their rights. This is why, in 1964, after his death, a resolution in the Indian parliament was passed that decided to celebrate his birth anniversary as Children’s Day.

Children’s Day is also known as ‘Bal Diwas’ and is widely celebrated in all schools across India. Schools organise various programmes and events for children and make this day full of learning and enjoyment for the students. Children's day quiz competitions, speeches, and other activities are conducted in the schools.

Children’s Day 2021 Quotes

“The children of today will make the India of tomorrow. The way we bring them up will determine the future of the country,”said India’s First Prime Minister of India, Jawaharlal Nehru.

"I may not have time for adults, but I have enough time for children." - Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru

"Only through the right education can a better order of society be built up." - Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru

“Every child comes with the message that God is not yet discouraged of man.”- Rabindranath Tagore

“Let us sacrifice our today so that our children can have a better tomorrow.”- Dr APJ Abdul Kalam

“Our children are our greatest treasure. They are our future. Those who abuse them tear at the fabric of our society and weaken our nation.”- Nelson Mandela

Children’s Day 2021 Wishes

Childhood is a happy place to be in, so enjoy your childhood days and make good memories! You will cherish them when you grow up. Have a Happy Children’s Day!

Every child is a different kind of flower, and all together, make this world a beautiful garden.

On this very special day, let us all celebrate the innocence and purity of our kids. Let them feel precious in every way that we can because they are our future. Happy Children’s Day!

If money could buy happiness, everyone would go back to their childhood with all the money they have. Childhood is awesome like every child is. Happy Children’s Day!

