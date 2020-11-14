Happy Children's Day 2020: Wishes, Quotes, Images, Greetings, Messages

Image credit: Shutterstock Children's Day 2020 Images, Wishes, Quotes

India is celebrating the birth anniversary of Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru today. The birth anniversary of the first Prime Minister of India is celebrated as Children’s Day every year on November 14. Popular among children, Jawaharlal Nehru was fondly called Chacha Nehru. Before his death, Children’s Day or Bal Diwas was celebrated on November 20, coinciding with Universal Children's Day by the United Nations. After his death in 1964, a resolution was passed in the Parliament and it was unanimously decided to celebrate his birthday as Children's Day in India. The Children’s Day celebration also speaks of children’s rights, care and education.

Pandit Nehru considered children the real strength of a nation and foundation of society. He said: “Children are like buds in a garden and should be carefully and lovingly nurtured, as they are the future of the nation and the citizens of tomorrow.”

“The children of today will make the India of tomorrow. The way we bring them up will determine the future of the country,” Chacha Nehru said.

Here’s some Children’s Day wishes, quotes, images, and greetings to make Children’s Day 2020 happy.

Childhood is a happy place to be in, so enjoy your childhood days and make good memories! You will cherish them when you grow up. Have a Happy Children’s Day!

A child can always teach an adult three things: to be happy for no reason, to always be busy with something, and to know how to demand with all his might that which he desires. — Paulo Coelho





Every child comes with the message that God is not yet discouraged of man. — Rabindranath Tagore

Our children are our greatest treasure. They are our future. Those who abuse them tear at the fabric of our society and weaken our nation. – Nelson Mandela

Let us sacrifice our today so that our children can have a better tomorrow. – Dr APJ Abdul Kalam

Every child is a different kind of flower, and all together, make this world a beautiful garden.

The secret of genius is to preserve the spirit of the child into old age, which means never losing your enthusiasm. – Aldous Huxley

On this very special day, let us all celebrate the innocence and purity of our kids. Let them feel precious in every way that we can because they are our future. Happy Children’s Day!

If money could buy happiness, everyone would go back to their childhood with all the money they have. Childhood is awesome like every child is. Happy Children’s Day!

