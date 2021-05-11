Hansraj College offers to turn its hostel into COVID-19 care centre

  • Home
Hansraj College has offered its hostel for setting up a 100-bed health facility for COVID-19 patients. An RT-PCR testing centre has also been set up at the college and will start functioning from Wednesday, its principal Rama Sharma said.

Education | Press Trust of India | Updated: May 11, 2021 11:44 pm IST | Source: PTI

New Delhi:

Hansraj College has offered its hostel for setting up a 100-bed health facility for COVID-19 patients. An RT-PCR testing centre has also been set up at the college and will start functioning from Wednesday, its principal Rama Sharma said.

"Hansraj College, University of Delhi has always come forward and stood by the country whenever the need has arisen. Hansraj College has a hostel that caters to 200 residents. We are ready to offer the space with your support that can be converted into 100 ICU facility as the Covid patients are not getting hospital beds and that is causing anxiety," she said in a letter to Lt Governor Anil Baijal, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and other officials on May 9.

The letter has also been sent to Deputy CM Manish Sisodia, Health Minister Satyendar Jain and some officials. She also urged the authorities to set up a vaccination centre in the college.

"University employees and their families are also facing challenges as facilities are scattered and infected people are increasing each day. Testing and vaccination both are important to contain the spread. "We also request you to set up a vaccination (Covishield) and testing centre in the college for the university teaching and non-teaching staff. This will ensure that people above 18 years get vaccinated with Covishield immediately," the letter said.

Delhi University had started a COVID-19 isolation centre with a capacity of 180 beds in Deen Dayal Upadhyaya College.

The University's Lakshmibai College has also started an isolation centre as a tribute to one of its staffers who died due to the infection. Delhi University has also set up central helplines for its staffers who are looking for ventilator beds, oxygen cylinders, food supplies and even for counselling. "We have put in place a centralised system. Earlier it was being done by colleges and other bodies but now we have set up helplines which will be available for varsity staffers," said the varsity's acting vice-chancellor Professor P C Joshi.

