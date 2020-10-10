Hansraj College Cut Off 2020 Released; Commerce Cut Off Stands At 99.25%
Hansraj College Cut Off 2020 Released: University of Delhi’s Hansraj College cut off 2020 has been released. Registered candidates can check the Hansraj College 2020 cut off for the of Delhi University UG admission at hansrajcollege.ac.in.
University of Delhi’s Hansraj College cut off 2020 has been released. Registered candidates can check the Hansraj College 2020 cut off for the of Delhi University UG admission at hansrajcollege.ac.in. Hansraj College's cut-off for BCom (Hons) was already a steep 98.25% in 2019, but has risen a full percentage point to 99.25% in DU Cut off 2020. The Economics cut-off has increased by 0.25 points to 98.75% in the DU cut off 2020. The cut-off for English is up by 0.75 points, that for English by one point, and for Hindi, by four percentage points, from 86% to 90%.
Cut-offs in the science programmes have risen in practically all courses at Hansraj College. The cut-off for BSc Electronics is up by two points. The Physics cut-off at Hansraj is up by one percentage point and the Chemistry one by 0.66 points.
The combined list of Hansraj College cut off 2020 has been released, considering the the ‘Best of four’ marks criteria which includes the average marks of the top four subjects scored by a candidate in Class 12.
Hansraj College cut off 2020 for unreserved seats:
Subject
DU Cutoff 2019 (In %)
DU Cutoff 2020 (In %)
BA Programme
95-97
94-97
BA (Hons) Economics
98.5
98.75
BA (Hons) English
97.25
98
BA (Hons) Hindi
86
90
BA (Hons) History
96.5
97.5
BA (Hons) Philosophy
96.5
BA (Hons) Sanskrit
72
72
BCom (Hons)
98.25
99.25
BSc (Hons) Anthropology
93
93
BSc (Hons) Botany
95.66
95
BSc (Hons) Chemistry
96.33
97
BSc (Hons) Computer Science
97
97.25
BSc (Hons) Electronics
96
98
BSc (Hons) Geology
96.66
97.66
BSc (Hons) Mathematics
96.5
96.75
BSc (Hons) Physics
97.33
98.33
BSc (Hons) Zoology
96
96.66
BSc Physical Science
95.33
96.66
BSc Life Science
95
95
DU Admission 2020 Live Updates
Hansraj College Cut Off 2020: Courses
The programmes of Hansraj College include BA Hons. Economics, BA Hons. English, BA Hons. History. B.Sc Hons. Mathematics, B.Sc Hons Chemistry and BCom Hons. The college offers 18 UG programmes in total of 1714 seats. Five new combinations of the BA programme have been introduced by the college for the upcoming academic session. i.e, Economics + Comm, Physical Education +History, Sanskrit + History, Economics + History and Philosophy + History.
Hansraj College Cut off 2019
Programmes
Gen
OBC
SC
ST
BA Hons. Economics
97.25
94.5
90.25
88
BA Hons. English
96.75
93.25
91
90
BSc Hons. Chemistry
96
94.33
87
81
BSc Hons. Mathematics
96.5
95
93
88
BSc Hons.Computer Science
96.75
95.5
93
90
B.Com Hons
97.25
94.25
89.75
82.25
B.A Hons. History
96.5
93.75
92
92
Hansraj College Cut off 2018
Programmes
Gen
OBC
SC
ST
BA Hons. Economics
97
92.75
88.75
84.25
BA Hons. English
95.5
92
86.5
89.75
BSc Hons. Chemistry
96
95
88
82
BSc Hons. Mathematics
96
94.5
84
BSc Hons.Computer Science
96.25
93
92.75
91
B.Com Hons
97
91.5
89
77
B.A Hons. History
96
90.5
87.25
88.25
Factors responsible for the Hansraj College Cutoff 2020
Best of four subjects - The average of highest marks in any of the four subjects in Class 12.
Programme/ Course - UG programme/course for which the student has applied for
Number of seats: Hansraj College can announce as many as 10 cutoff lists if the seats are still vacant.
Number of applicants - Total number of applicants applying for the UG programmes/courses.
Hansraj College Cutoff trend - The lists that are being announced by the college for the programmes over the past years.