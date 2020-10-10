Hansraj College Cut Off 2020 Released; Commerce Cut Off Stands At 99.25%

Hansraj College Cut Off 2020 Released; Check Course-Wise DU Cut Off Marks

University of Delhi’s Hansraj College cut off 2020 has been released. Registered candidates can check the Hansraj College 2020 cut off for the of Delhi University UG admission at hansrajcollege.ac.in. Hansraj College's cut-off for BCom (Hons) was already a steep 98.25% in 2019, but has risen a full percentage point to 99.25% in DU Cut off 2020. The Economics cut-off has increased by 0.25 points to 98.75% in the DU cut off 2020. The cut-off for English is up by 0.75 points, that for English by one point, and for Hindi, by four percentage points, from 86% to 90%.

Cut-offs in the science programmes have risen in practically all courses at Hansraj College. The cut-off for BSc Electronics is up by two points. The Physics cut-off at Hansraj is up by one percentage point and the Chemistry one by 0.66 points.

The combined list of Hansraj College cut off 2020 has been released, considering the the ‘Best of four’ marks criteria which includes the average marks of the top four subjects scored by a candidate in Class 12.

Subject DU Cutoff 2019 (In %) DU Cutoff 2020 (In %) BA Programme 95-97 94-97 BA (Hons) Economics 98.5 98.75 BA (Hons) English 97.25 98 BA (Hons) Hindi 86 90 BA (Hons) History 96.5 97.5 BA (Hons) Philosophy

96.5 BA (Hons) Sanskrit 72 72 BCom (Hons) 98.25 99.25 BSc (Hons) Anthropology 93 93 BSc (Hons) Botany 95.66 95 BSc (Hons) Chemistry 96.33 97 BSc (Hons) Computer Science 97 97.25 BSc (Hons) Electronics 96 98 BSc (Hons) Geology 96.66 97.66 BSc (Hons) Mathematics 96.5 96.75 BSc (Hons) Physics 97.33 98.33 BSc (Hons) Zoology 96 96.66 BSc Physical Science 95.33 96.66 BSc Life Science 95 95





Hansraj College Cut Off 2020: Courses

The programmes of Hansraj College include BA Hons. Economics, BA Hons. English, BA Hons. History. B.Sc Hons. Mathematics, B.Sc Hons Chemistry and BCom Hons. The college offers 18 UG programmes in total of 1714 seats. Five new combinations of the BA programme have been introduced by the college for the upcoming academic session. i.e, Economics + Comm, Physical Education +History, Sanskrit + History, Economics + History and Philosophy + History.

Programmes Gen OBC SC ST BA Hons. Economics 97.25 94.5 90.25 88 BA Hons. English 96.75 93.25 91 90 BSc Hons. Chemistry 96 94.33 87 81 BSc Hons. Mathematics 96.5 95 93 88 BSc Hons.Computer Science 96.75 95.5 93 90 B.Com Hons 97.25 94.25 89.75 82.25 B.A Hons. History 96.5 93.75 92 92





Programmes Gen OBC SC ST BA Hons. Economics 97 92.75 88.75 84.25 BA Hons. English 95.5 92 86.5 89.75 BSc Hons. Chemistry 96 95 88 82 BSc Hons. Mathematics 96 94.5

84 BSc Hons.Computer Science 96.25 93 92.75 91 B.Com Hons 97 91.5 89 77 B.A Hons. History 96 90.5 87.25 88.25





