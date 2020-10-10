Hansraj College Cut Off 2020 Released; Commerce Cut Off Stands At 99.25%

  • Home
Hansraj College Cut Off 2020 Released: University of Delhi’s Hansraj College cut off 2020 has been released. Registered candidates can check the Hansraj College 2020 cut off for the of Delhi University UG admission at hansrajcollege.ac.in.

Education | Written By Aarzoo Snigdha | Updated: Oct 10, 2020 7:42 pm IST | Source: Careers360

University of Delhi’s Hansraj College cut off 2020 has been released. Registered candidates can check the Hansraj College 2020 cut off for the of Delhi University UG admission at hansrajcollege.ac.in. Hansraj College's cut-off for BCom (Hons) was already a steep 98.25% in 2019, but has risen a full percentage point to 99.25% in DU Cut off 2020. The Economics cut-off has increased by 0.25 points to 98.75% in the DU cut off 2020. The cut-off for English is up by 0.75 points, that for English by one point, and for Hindi, by four percentage points, from 86% to 90%.

Cut-offs in the science programmes have risen in practically all courses at Hansraj College. The cut-off for BSc Electronics is up by two points. The Physics cut-off at Hansraj is up by one percentage point and the Chemistry one by 0.66 points.

The combined list of Hansraj College cut off 2020 has been released, considering the the ‘Best of four’ marks criteria which includes the average marks of the top four subjects scored by a candidate in Class 12.

Hansraj College cut off 2020 for unreserved seats:


Subject

DU Cutoff 2019 (In %)

DU Cutoff 2020 (In %)

BA Programme

95-97

94-97

BA (Hons) Economics

98.5

98.75

BA (Hons) English

97.25

98

BA (Hons) Hindi

86

90

BA (Hons) History

96.5

97.5

BA (Hons) Philosophy


96.5

BA (Hons) Sanskrit

72

72

BCom (Hons)

98.25

99.25

BSc (Hons) Anthropology

93

93

BSc (Hons) Botany

95.66

95

BSc (Hons) Chemistry

96.33

97

BSc (Hons) Computer Science

97

97.25

BSc (Hons) Electronics

96

98

BSc (Hons) Geology

96.66

97.66

BSc (Hons) Mathematics

96.5

96.75

BSc (Hons) Physics

97.33

98.33

BSc (Hons) Zoology

96

96.66

BSc Physical Science

95.33

96.66

BSc Life Science

95

95


Hansraj College Cut Off 2020: Courses

The programmes of Hansraj College include BA Hons. Economics, BA Hons. English, BA Hons. History. B.Sc Hons. Mathematics, B.Sc Hons Chemistry and BCom Hons. The college offers 18 UG programmes in total of 1714 seats. Five new combinations of the BA programme have been introduced by the college for the upcoming academic session. i.e, Economics + Comm, Physical Education +History, Sanskrit + History, Economics + History and Philosophy + History.

Hansraj College Cut off 2019


Programmes

Gen

OBC

SC

ST

BA Hons. Economics

97.25

94.5

90.25

88

BA Hons. English

96.75

93.25

91

90

BSc Hons. Chemistry

96

94.33

87

81

BSc Hons. Mathematics

96.5

95

93

88

BSc Hons.Computer Science

96.75

95.5

93

90

B.Com Hons

97.25

94.25

89.75

82.25

B.A Hons. History

96.5

93.75

92

92


Hansraj College Cut off 2018


Programmes

Gen

OBC

SC

ST

BA Hons. Economics

97

92.75

88.75

84.25

BA Hons. English

95.5

92

86.5

89.75

BSc Hons. Chemistry

96

95

88

82

BSc Hons. Mathematics

96

94.5


84

BSc Hons.Computer Science

96.25

93

92.75

91

B.Com Hons

97

91.5

89

77

B.A Hons. History

96

90.5

87.25

88.25


Factors responsible for the Hansraj College Cutoff 2020


  • Best of four subjects - The average of highest marks in any of the four subjects in Class 12.

  • Programme/ Course - UG programme/course for which the student has applied for

  • Number of seats: Hansraj College can announce as many as 10 cutoff lists if the seats are still vacant.

  • Number of applicants - Total number of applicants applying for the UG programmes/courses.

  • Hansraj College Cutoff trend - The lists that are being announced by the college for the programmes over the past years.

