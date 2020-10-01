Guru Nanak Dev University Releases PG Admission Merit List

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the GNDU postgraduate merit list course-wise on the official website. Postgraduate students from several courses including Biotechnology, Botany, Chemistry, English, Food Technology and Zoology who took the GNDU PG Entrance test 2020 can access the merit list from the official website- gnduadmissions.org. The Guru Nanak Dev University (GNDU) PG Entrance Test held for admission to postgraduate programmes was held in computer-based mode on September 18.

The GNDU PG 2020 admission rank list contains the names of the courses and the candidates’ rank.

The admission on the basis of GNDU PG merit lists are provisional. “The lists may change at the time of actual verification of the documents during counselling,” read a statement on the website.

Aspirants are asked to send the required self-attested documents to the heads of the concerned departments in a single PDF file.

GNDU PG Admission Merit List 2020

STEP 1: Visit the direct link above or click -- gnduadmissions.org/campusadmissions/PGCourses.aspx

STEP 2: On the Home Page, click on the designated merit list as per courses applied

STEP 3: On the next window access the GNDU PG merit list and ranks

The testing agency has also released a list of names as per courses who are allegedly detected by proctors of the online entrance test to use unfair means.