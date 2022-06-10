Guru Nanak Dev University CET: Application For BEd Admission 2022 Opens; Exam On July 24

Image credit: Shutterstock The last date to submit online forms and depositing of fee for the BEd admission is June 28, 2022.

The Guru Nanak Dev University has started the online application process for admission to BEd programme. Candidates who wish to apply for the BEd admission in the colleges affiliated to Guru Nanak Dev University, Amritsar, Punjabi University, Patiala, and Punjab University, Chandigarh can fill and submit the application form on the official website-- punjabbedadmissions.org. Candidates will be required to appear for the Common Entrance Test (CET) for admission to the BEd course. The last date to submit online forms and application fee for the BEd admission is June 28, 2022.

Professor Dr Amit Kauts, Coordinator, said, "As per the Notification No. DPIHE-COLOGOMISC/34/2021-COLLEGEEDUCATION-DPI-HIGHEREDUCATION, Chandigarh/6412 Dated 11/04/2011; all graduates with 50 per cent marks in bachelor’s degree in any stream (45 per cent in case of SC, BC candidates) as well as Master’s degree in any stream are eligible to appear in the Common Entrance Test."

He further added that 211 colleges have been notified by the Government of Punjab. However, the affiliating universities cleared the participation of 59 colleges having 6,950 seats of Punjab University Chandigarh, 51 colleges having 4,800 seats of Guru Nanak Dev University, 79 colleges having 8,450 seats of Punjabi University, Patiala.

The Guru Nanak Dev University admit card for BEd CET by July 12, 2022. The entrance test is scheduled to be held on July 24, 2022. The minimum qualifying marks for the general category candidates in CET will be 25 per cent, and it will be 20 per cent for the SC/ST candidates.

The Common Entrance Test (CET) will comprise of objective type questions only. The question paper will be in English and Punjabi medium. English as a language is compulsory for all whereas candidates would be given option in choosing either Punjabi or Hindi language based on their matriculation profile.

To facilitate the candidates, the examination centres will be made possibly in all the district headquarters of Punjab as well as Chandigarh. Till date, 3,000 applications have been received.

Professor Kauts, while updating on the admission process, said, “Technical team of experts is regularly addressing to the queries of the participants for smooth functioning and facilitating the online updates and other functions."

Applicants and participants can share their queries and views on pbbedadmissions2022@gndu.ac.in and contact on 01832823183. Further, candidates can continuously seek all updates related to Common Entrance Test and Centralized Counseling on the admission portal “Punjabbedadmissions.org”.