Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Establishes Guru Nanak Dev Chair In LPU

Lovely Professional University (LPU) established a Chair in the name of Guru Nanak Dev at its campus on Friday, commemorating the 551st birthday celebrations of Sikhism's founder. A university release issued on Friday, December 18 said Union Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal 'Nishank' inaugurated the Chair’s establishment as the chief guest on the occasion through video link.

The Guru Nanak Dev Chair established at LPU will be for studies in global peace and equality, it said. Addressing the university staff members and students through video conference, the Union Education Minister said: “Sri Guru Nanak Dev Ji through his teachings and ideas gave a message of unity to the whole world.”

Mr Pokhriyal hoped that the Chair established at LPU will be useful in promoting peace and harmony in the world.