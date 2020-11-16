  • Home
Guru Jambheshwar University Reopens In Phases Amid COVID-19

Guru Jambheshwar University of Science and Technology, Haryana, has re-opened with the presence of students on Campus from November 16, 2020, in a phased manner.

Education | Written By Aarzoo Snigdha | Updated: Nov 16, 2020 12:34 pm IST | Source: Careers360

New Delhi:

Guru Jambheshwar University of Science and Technology, Haryana, has re-opened with the presence of students on Campus from November 16, 2020, in a phased manner. The University, re-opened for the first time since the COVID-19 lockdown was imposed, has instructed staff to follow the SOPs and social distancing measures as directed by Government of India.

"Only 1 student/room is allowed in hostels & hostellers have to undergo COVID test," Guru Jambeshwar University Vice-Chancellor Prof Tankeshwar Kumar told news agency ANI.

“The University has a large number of students in Hostels and an equally good number of students coming from city and neighbouring areas. In order to follow the SOP and social distancing in Hostels as well as in classes, it has been decided that the University will allow the students to stay in the Hostel for a limited period in the phased manner,” read the official notification.

The schedule of phases are followings:

First phase: November 16 to December 4, 2020

Second phase: December 7 to December 24, 2020

Third phase: December 28, 2020, to January 15, 2021

Fourth phase: January 18, 2021, to February 28, 2021

“The phases will end up with theory paper doubts, completion of practical paper and practical examinations for the ongoing odd semester,” varsity said.

As per the schedule, odd semester exams of all classes except the first semester will be completed by February 2021.

Online classes will be continued throughout the semester. “The main emphasis will be on practical classes and removing of difficulties which come cross during online classes.”

Here's the complete schedule:


(With ANI inputs)

Guru Jambheshwar University of Science and Technology, Hisar
