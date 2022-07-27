  • Home
  • Education
  • Guru Gobind Singh IP University Starts Online Counselling For BTech, BArch Programmes

Guru Gobind Singh IP University Starts Online Counselling For BTech, BArch Programmes

The Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University (GGSIPU) on Wednesday said it has started online counselling for two undergraduate programmes – BTech and BArch.

Education | Press Trust of India | Updated: Jul 27, 2022 6:21 pm IST | Source: PTI

RELATED NEWS

IP University To Set Up Three New Schools
IPU BBA Result 2022 Declared; Direct Link, Cut Off Marks
IP University Receives Record Number Of Applications From Foreign Students
IPU CET 2022: IP University Begins Registration For Counselling
IP University Starts Online Application Process For 2022-23 Session; Introduces 6 New Courses
IP University, Aviation India Sign MoU To Train Students In Drone And Artificial Intelligence Technology
Guru Gobind Singh IP University Starts Online Counselling For BTech, BArch Programmes
Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University
New Delhi:

The Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University (GGSIPU) on Wednesday said it has started online counselling for two undergraduate programmes – BTech and BArch. The eligible applicants for both programmes can apply for the online counselling till August 5, the university said.

ALERT XII Board exams over? Start and Submit APPLICATIONS to TOP colleges HERE

The applicants can deposit the counselling participation fee of Rs 1,000 till August 5. "Those applicants who could not deposit the application fee of Rs 1,200 earlier can also deposit it along with the counselling participation fee till August 5, 2022," the varsity said in a statement.

Also Read|| IP University To Set Up Three New Schools

Earlier this month, the university had said it has started an online counselling process for 35 academic programmes.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Careers360 staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

Click here for more Education News
IP University admission
.......................... Advertisement ..........................
Latest News
NEET UG 2022: Over 18 Lakh Medical Aspirants Await NTA NEET Answer Key
NEET UG 2022: Over 18 Lakh Medical Aspirants Await NTA NEET Answer Key
CHSE Odisha Result 2022 (OUT) Live: Odisha Plus 2 Science, Commerce Result Link At Orissaresults.nic.in
Live | CHSE Odisha Result 2022 (OUT) Live: Odisha Plus 2 Science, Commerce Result Link At Orissaresults.nic.in
IIT Gandhinagar To Host 11th Convocation On July 30
IIT Gandhinagar To Host 11th Convocation On July 30
PM YASASVI Scheme To Offer 15,000 Scholarships To Meritorious Backward Class Students
PM YASASVI Scheme To Offer 15,000 Scholarships To Meritorious Backward Class Students
CHSE Declares Odisha 12th Results 2022; Direct Link, List Of Websites
CHSE Declares Odisha 12th Results 2022; Direct Link, List Of Websites
.......................... Advertisement ..........................