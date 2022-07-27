Guru Gobind Singh IP University Starts Online Counselling For BTech, BArch Programmes

Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University

The Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University (GGSIPU) on Wednesday said it has started online counselling for two undergraduate programmes – BTech and BArch. The eligible applicants for both programmes can apply for the online counselling till August 5, the university said.

The applicants can deposit the counselling participation fee of Rs 1,000 till August 5. "Those applicants who could not deposit the application fee of Rs 1,200 earlier can also deposit it along with the counselling participation fee till August 5, 2022," the varsity said in a statement.

Earlier this month, the university had said it has started an online counselling process for 35 academic programmes.

