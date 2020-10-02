  • Home
  • Education
  • Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University Warns Aspirants Of Touts Promising Admission

Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University Warns Aspirants Of Touts Promising Admission

GGSIPU Admission 2020: Candidates or their parents can inform the university PRO or Chief Vigilance Officer in case they are approached by touts or agents claiming to be representatives of GGSIPU promising admission to the university through unfair means.

Education | Edited by Mridusmita Deka | Updated: Oct 2, 2020 5:22 pm IST | Source: Careers360

RELATED NEWS

IP University: 'Society and Media’ Ranks Among Best Online Courses Worldwide
IP University 2020 Online Counselling Begins; Register Till October 10
Indraprastha University: GGSIPU To Hold End Term Exams By September End
Merit-Cum-Means Linked Financial Scheme: 15.34 Crore Financial Assistance To IP University
IP University Admission 2020: Application Deadline Extended Again, Apply Till August 11
IPU Admission 2020: Indraprastha University Extends Application Deadline Till August 11
Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University Warns Aspirants Of Touts Promising Admission
GGSIPU Warns Aspirants Of University Of Touts Assuring Admission
New Delhi:

The Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University (GGSIPU) has warned the aspirants of the university to beware of touts’ false promises of arranging admission to the university and its affiliated colleges through unfair means. The admission to all the programmes in IPU and its affiliated colleges or institutes are conducted through a centralised counselling process on the basis of merit of the candidates in common entrance tests conducted by GGSIPU or National Testing Agency (NTA).

“The Admissions in GGSIP University and all affiliated Colleges are through a complete transparent merit based process through a Centralized Counselling held online or for few programmes in offline mode,” read an IPU statement.

As per the GGSIPU statement, several complaints have been received at the university that some agents or touts claiming to be representatives of the university are assuring candidates that they can arrange admission to different programmes of the university on the payment of money.

“These agents / touts are also sending messages / emails / whatsapp messages to the Candidates promising Direct Admission in the Affiliated Colleges / Institutes. These touts / agents have fraudulently obtained access to the personal mobile numbers / emails of these Candidates,” the statement added.

The university has advised the candidates and their parents to visit GGSIPU admission notices uploaded on the university website -- www.ipu.ac.in and ipu.admissions.nic.in -- for information on admission and to fall prey to agents and touts. Candidates and their parents can inform the university PRO or Chief Vigilance Officer in case they are approached by touts or agents claiming to be representatives of GGSIPU promising admission to the university through unfair means.

Click here for more Education News
Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University, Delhi ipu admission
.......................... Advertisement ..........................
Latest News
Plea In Supreme Court Seeks Payment Of Dues By Delhi Government To EWS Students In Private Schools
Plea In Supreme Court Seeks Payment Of Dues By Delhi Government To EWS Students In Private Schools
GATE 2021 Registration Portal To Reopen On October 28 For Choosing Exam City
GATE 2021 Registration Portal To Reopen On October 28 For Choosing Exam City
Lucknow’s La Martiniere College Turns 175
Lucknow’s La Martiniere College Turns 175
Jal Shakti Ministry To Launch 100-day Campaign For Safe Water Supply In Anganwadis, Schools
Jal Shakti Ministry To Launch 100-day Campaign For Safe Water Supply In Anganwadis, Schools
Gandhi Jayanti 2020: 'Swachh Bharat Programme' Observed In IIT Bhubaneswar
Gandhi Jayanti 2020: 'Swachh Bharat Programme' Observed In IIT Bhubaneswar
.......................... Advertisement ..........................