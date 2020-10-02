GGSIPU Warns Aspirants Of University Of Touts Assuring Admission

The Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University (GGSIPU) has warned the aspirants of the university to beware of touts’ false promises of arranging admission to the university and its affiliated colleges through unfair means. The admission to all the programmes in IPU and its affiliated colleges or institutes are conducted through a centralised counselling process on the basis of merit of the candidates in common entrance tests conducted by GGSIPU or National Testing Agency (NTA).

“The Admissions in GGSIP University and all affiliated Colleges are through a complete transparent merit based process through a Centralized Counselling held online or for few programmes in offline mode,” read an IPU statement.

As per the GGSIPU statement, several complaints have been received at the university that some agents or touts claiming to be representatives of the university are assuring candidates that they can arrange admission to different programmes of the university on the payment of money.

“These agents / touts are also sending messages / emails / whatsapp messages to the Candidates promising Direct Admission in the Affiliated Colleges / Institutes. These touts / agents have fraudulently obtained access to the personal mobile numbers / emails of these Candidates,” the statement added.

The university has advised the candidates and their parents to visit GGSIPU admission notices uploaded on the university website -- www.ipu.ac.in and ipu.admissions.nic.in -- for information on admission and to fall prey to agents and touts. Candidates and their parents can inform the university PRO or Chief Vigilance Officer in case they are approached by touts or agents claiming to be representatives of GGSIPU promising admission to the university through unfair means.