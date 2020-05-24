  • Home
Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University To Set Up Centre For Robotic Process Automation

The proposed ‘Centre of Excellence in Robotic Process Automation ’ will strengthen the department in furthering research, training and development in the area of robotics.

Education | Updated: May 24, 2020 4:33 pm IST

Image credit: Shutterstock
New Delhi:

The Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University, or IP University, Delhi, will establish ‘Centre of Excellence in Robotic Process Automation (RPA)’. The establishment of this centre is aimed at providing training to faculty and students of the university in RPA development.

The School of Information, Communication and Technology, IP University (USIC and T), has tied up with Blue Prism, UK and Netalla Innovations Pvt. Ltd., Bengaluru to establish this centre.

A statement issued by IP University said: “As a first step towards the concerned department – USIC and T is organising a 12-day on-line training programme in RPA for the students in e-learning mode.” The participants, as per the statement, will receive RPA developer certificates from Blue Prism and Netalla after successful completion of the training.

As per the statement, “250 students and teachers of the concerned department of the university will be upskilled using RPA tools for automating various applications in banking sector, commerce, insurance, manufacturing and retail sector”.

The inauguration of the 12-day training programme was held in online mode.

Prof Mahesh Verma, Vice Chancellor of IP University presided over the online inaugural function. It was also attended by Prof PB Sharma, founder Vice Chancellor, Delhi Technological University, Delhi as chief guest and Peter Gartenberg, managing director, Blue Prism India as guest of honour.

The department also provides an MTech in Robotics course. The newly proposed ‘Centre of Excellence’, the statement adds, will strengthen the department in furthering research and training in the emerging areas of robotics.

The university has already three ‘centres of excellence’. These are – Centre of Excellence in Pharmaceutical Sciences, Centre for Excellence in Disaster Management and Centre for Propagation of Human Values and Ethics.

