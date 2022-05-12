  • Home
Live

GUJCET 2022 Result Live Updates: Gujarat CET Result To Be Announced At 10 AM; Official Website, How To Check

GUJCET 2022 Result Live: GUJCET 2022 result will be declared today, May 12 at 10 am. Once released, candidates can check and download Gujarat CET results using roll number or seat number as mentioned on the admit card.

Education | Edited by Rashi Hardaha | Updated: May 12, 2022 7:33 am IST

GUJCET 2022 Result Live Updates: Gujarat CET Result To Be Announced At 10 AM; Official Website, How To Check
Gujarat CET result will be released today
Image credit: Shutterstock

GUJCET 2022 Result Live Updates: The Gujarat Common Entrance Test (GUJCET) 2022 result will be declared today, May 12 at 10 am. The Gujarat School Education Board (GSEB) will announce the GUJCET result 2022 on the official websites- gseb.org and gsebeservice.com. Once released, candidates can check and download Gujarat CET results using roll number or seat number as mentioned on the admit card.

Latest: Predict your admission chances with free GUJCET College Predictor.
Recommended: GUJCET 2022 Cut-Offs with Opening & Closing Ranks.
Don't Miss: GUJCET 2022 counselling & seat allotment schedule

GSEB on May 11 released the GUJCET 2022 final answer key. The final answer key of GUJCET 2022 is available to download on the official website- gseb.org. The entrance test was held on April 18. GUJCET 2022 exam was conducted in three languages- Hindi, English and Gujarati and in two shifts; morning (10 am – 12 pm) and afternoon (2 pm – 4 pm) in offline mode.

Meanwhile, the Gujarat Board will also announce the GSHSEB HSC, Class 12 Science result today. The HSC Science result will be released at 10 am, the candidates can check the HSC Science result on the official website- gseb.org.

Live updates

GUJCET 2022 Result Live Updates:Gujarat Common Entrance Test, GUJCET 2022 result will be announced today, May 12 at 10 am. Check official websites, how to check result, toppers, merit list and more latest news here.

07:33 AM IST
May 12, 2022

GUJCET Result

Candidates can check the GUJCET result using their roll number or seat number as mentioned on the admit card.



07:29 AM IST
May 12, 2022

Www.gseb.org 2022 Result

GSEB will announce the GUJCET 2022 result on the official websites- gseb.org and gsebeservice.com.

07:26 AM IST
May 12, 2022

GUJCET Result 2022

The Gujarat School Education Board (GSEB) will declare the GUJCET result 2022 on Thursday, May 12.

Gujarat Common Entrance Test

