GUJCET 2022 Result Live Updates: Gujarat CET Result To Be Announced At 10 AM; Official Website, How To Check

GUJCET 2022 Result Live Updates: Gujarat CET Result To Be Announced At 10 AM
GUJCET 2022 Result Live: GUJCET 2022 result will be declared today, May 12 at 10 am. Once released, candidates can check and download Gujarat CET results using roll number or seat number as mentioned on the admit card.
GUJCET 2022 Result Live Updates: The Gujarat Common Entrance Test (GUJCET) 2022 result will be declared today, May 12 at 10 am. The Gujarat School Education Board (GSEB) will announce the GUJCET result 2022 on the official websites- gseb.org and gsebeservice.com. Once released, candidates can check and download Gujarat CET results using roll number or seat number as mentioned on the admit card.
GSEB on May 11 released the GUJCET 2022 final answer key. The final answer key of GUJCET 2022 is available to download on the official website- gseb.org. The entrance test was held on April 18. GUJCET 2022 exam was conducted in three languages- Hindi, English and Gujarati and in two shifts; morning (10 am – 12 pm) and afternoon (2 pm – 4 pm) in offline mode.
Meanwhile, the Gujarat Board will also announce the GSHSEB HSC, Class 12 Science result today. The HSC Science result will be released at 10 am, the candidates can check the HSC Science result on the official website- gseb.org.
GUJCET 2022 Result Live Updates: Gujarat Common Entrance Test, GUJCET 2022 result will be announced today, May 12 at 10 am.
Candidates can check the GUJCET result using their roll number or seat number as mentioned on the admit card.
GSEB will announce the GUJCET 2022 result on the official websites- gseb.org and gsebeservice.com.
The Gujarat School Education Board (GSEB) will declare the GUJCET result 2022 on Thursday, May 12.