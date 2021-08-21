Image credit: Shutterstock GUJCET 2021 result at 10 am at result.gseb.org (representational)

GUJCET Result 2021 Live Updates: Result of the Gujarat Common Entrance Test (GUJCET 2021) will be declared today. According to official information, GUJCET 2021 result will be announced at result.gseb.org. Result of Gujarat CET, the state-level Engineering and Pharmacy entrance test will be out at 10 am. Earlier, the GSHSEB had released the provisional answer key of the test and allowed students to raise objections.

Recommended: Know your college admission chances based on GUJCET Score. Click Here.

Another website to get information on GUJCET result is gsebeservice.com.

To download the GUJCET 2021 result, go to the board website, click on the result link and login with your credentials. Details on the counselling process will be announced along with the results. The board may also release the final version of the answer key prior to or along with the results.

Follow GSEB GUJCET result 2021 live updates here: