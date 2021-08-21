  • Home
Live

GUJCET 2021 Result Live: Gujarat Common Entrance Test Results Updates

GUJCET Result 2021 Live Updates: Result of the Gujarat Common Entrance Test (GUJCET 2021) will be declared today. According to official information, GUJCET 2021 result will be announced at result.gseb.org.

Education | Edited by Bishal Kalita | Updated: Aug 21, 2021 9:06 am IST | Source: Careers360

GUJCET 2021 result at 10 am at result.gseb.org (representational)
Image credit: Shutterstock

GUJCET Result 2021 Live Updates: Result of the Gujarat Common Entrance Test (GUJCET 2021) will be declared today. According to official information, GUJCET 2021 result will be announced at result.gseb.org. Result of Gujarat CET, the state-level Engineering and Pharmacy entrance test will be out at 10 am. Earlier, the GSHSEB had released the provisional answer key of the test and allowed students to raise objections.

Recommended: Know your college admission chances based on GUJCET Score. Click Here.

Another website to get information on GUJCET result is gsebeservice.com.

To download the GUJCET 2021 result, go to the board website, click on the result link and login with your credentials. Details on the counselling process will be announced along with the results. The board may also release the final version of the answer key prior to or along with the results.

Follow GSEB GUJCET result 2021 live updates here:

Live updates

GUJCET Result 2021 Live Updates: Result of the Gujarat Common Entrance Test (GUJCET 2021) will be declared today. According to official information, GUJCET 2021 result will be announced at result.gseb.org.

09:06 AM IST
Aug. 21, 2021

GUJCET 2021 Result: 1 Hour To Go

The Gujarat CET result 2021 will be declared in an hour. GUJCET result time is 10 am. 



09:05 AM IST
Aug. 21, 2021

GUJCET Result 2021 @ Result.gseb.org 2021: Login Details

To get result.gseb.org 2021 GUJCET result, candidates will need to use their seat numbers, the board has said in a notification. 

09:01 AM IST
Aug. 21, 2021

Result.gseb.org.in 2021: Official Website Of GUJCET Result 2021

The official website for GUJCET 2021 result is result.gseb.org 2021. Students can also visit gsebeservice.com and find result-related information. 

08:59 AM IST
Aug. 21, 2021

GUJCET Result 2021: Time

The official time for the declaration of GUJCET 2021 result is 10 am. Students should be ready with their admit cards or login details to download the results. 

08:57 AM IST
Aug. 21, 2021

GUJCET 2021 Date: GUJCET Exam Date 2021

GUJCET 2021 was conducted on August 6, 2021. The Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board (GSHSEB) administered the entrance exam. 

08:55 AM IST
Aug. 21, 2021

GUJCET Result 2021

Gujarat Common Entrance Test (GUJCET) 2021 result will be announced today, August 21, according to official information. 

