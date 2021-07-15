GUJCET Exam Date 2021 Announced, Check Details

The Gujarat Common Entrance Test (GUJCET) exam date 2021 has been announced.

Education | Written By Aarzoo Snigdha | Updated: Jul 15, 2021 12:02 pm IST

RELATED NEWS

Gujarat Extends Last Date To Register For Common Entrance Test (GUJCET) 2021
Gujarat CET (GUJCET) 2021 Application Last Date Today; Details Here
Gujarat CET Application Begins; Apply By June 30
GUJCET 2020 Final Merit List Released At Jacpcldce.ac.in
GSEB GUJCET Result 2020 Declared, Here’s How To Check
GSEB GUJCET Result 2020 Today, Details Here
GUJCET Exam Date 2021 Announced, Check Details
GUJCET 2021 exam date announced
New Delhi:

The Gujarat Common Entrance Test (GUJCET) exam date has been announced. As per the local reports, the GUJCET exam 2021 will be conducted on August 6, 2021. The Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board (GSHSEB) conducts GUJCET for shortlisting candidates for admission to degree and diploma programmes in engineering and pharmacy courses in Gujarat colleges. The examination will be held from 10 am to 4 pm.

Recommended: Know your college admission chances based on GUJCET Score. Click Here.

The GUJCET 2021 qualifying candidates will have to participate in the counselling process for their admission to the degree and diploma engineering and pharmacy colleges. Admission to the colleges will be based on the candidate’s GUJCET score and after considering other qualifications.

Students will be required to have certain documents relating to educational qualification and residence at the time of applying for GUJCET including marksheets of Class 10 and Class 12, scanned images of passport sized photograph and signatures in specified formats and a photo ID proof.

Click here for more Education News
GUJCET 2021
.......................... Advertisement ..........................
Latest News
UP Board 10th Result 2021 LIVE Updates: UPMSP Result Expected Soon, Check Details
Live | UP Board 10th Result 2021 LIVE Updates: UPMSP Result Expected Soon, Check Details
Maharashtra SSC Board Result 2021 LIVE Updates: 10th Result Likely Today; Where To Check
Live | Maharashtra SSC Board Result 2021 LIVE Updates: 10th Result Likely Today; Where To Check
UPCET 2021: Application Process Ends Today
UPCET 2021: Application Process Ends Today
Maharashtra SSC Result 2021 Expected Soon, Latest Update
Maharashtra SSC Result 2021 Expected Soon, Latest Update
UP Board Exam 2022 In March, Exam Pattern Changed: Reports
UP Board Exam 2022 In March, Exam Pattern Changed: Reports
.......................... Advertisement ..........................