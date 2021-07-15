GUJCET Exam Date 2021 Announced, Check Details

GUJCET 2021 exam date announced

The Gujarat Common Entrance Test (GUJCET) exam date has been announced. As per the local reports, the GUJCET exam 2021 will be conducted on August 6, 2021. The Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board (GSHSEB) conducts GUJCET for shortlisting candidates for admission to degree and diploma programmes in engineering and pharmacy courses in Gujarat colleges. The examination will be held from 10 am to 4 pm.

The GUJCET 2021 qualifying candidates will have to participate in the counselling process for their admission to the degree and diploma engineering and pharmacy colleges. Admission to the colleges will be based on the candidate’s GUJCET score and after considering other qualifications.

Students will be required to have certain documents relating to educational qualification and residence at the time of applying for GUJCET including marksheets of Class 10 and Class 12, scanned images of passport sized photograph and signatures in specified formats and a photo ID proof.