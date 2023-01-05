GUJCET 2023 Registration Begins Tomorrow; Here's How To Apply

Image credit: Shutterstock GUJCET 2023

The Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board (GSHSEB) will open the Gujarat Common Entrance Test (GUJCET) 2023 registration window tomorrow, January 5, 2023. Candidates can complete the online registration process through the official website- gujcet.gseb.org. The last date to submit the applications is January 20, 2023.

The documents that will be required at the time of registration include academic transcripts, family income certificate, aadhar card number, scanned images of photographs, scanned images of signature and others. Applicants are also required to pay an application fee of Rs 350 in online mode.

Candidates who have secured a minimum of 45 per cent marks in aggregate (40 per cent for reserved category candidates) in Class 12 or its equivalent exam with Physics and Mathematics as compulsory subjects and any one among Chemistry, Biology, Computer or Vocational course as an optional subject are eligible to apply for GUJCET 2023.

GUJCET 2023: How To Apply