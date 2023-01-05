  • Home
GUJCET 2023 Registration Begins Tomorrow; Here's How To Apply

The GUJCET 2023 registration process will begin from tomorrow at gseb.org.

Education | Written By Arpita Das | Updated: Jan 5, 2023 4:33 pm IST

GUJCET 2023
Image credit: Shutterstock
New Delhi:

The Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board (GSHSEB) will open the Gujarat Common Entrance Test (GUJCET) 2023 registration window tomorrow, January 5, 2023. Candidates can complete the online registration process through the official website- gujcet.gseb.org. The last date to submit the applications is January 20, 2023.

Latest: GUJCET Previous Year Question/Sample Papers. Download Now
Recommended: GUJCET - A Complete Guide. Click Here

The documents that will be required at the time of registration include academic transcripts, family income certificate, aadhar card number, scanned images of photographs, scanned images of signature and others. Applicants are also required to pay an application fee of Rs 350 in online mode.

Candidates who have secured a minimum of 45 per cent marks in aggregate (40 per cent for reserved category candidates) in Class 12 or its equivalent exam with Physics and Mathematics as compulsory subjects and any one among Chemistry, Biology, Computer or Vocational course as an optional subject are eligible to apply for GUJCET 2023.

GUJCET 2023: How To Apply

  1. Go to the official website - gujcet.gseb.org
  2. On the homepage click on the registration link and complete the registration process.
  3. Then fill out the application form, upload the necessary documents and pay the application fee.
  4. Download the confirmation page and take a printout of it.
Gujarat Common Entrance Test
