GUJCET 2022 Tomorrow; Download Hall Ticket Here, Check Exam Guidelines

GUJCET 2022: The Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board (GSEB) will conduct the Gujarat Common Entrance Test, or GUJCET 2022, tomorrow, April 18. The admit card or hall ticket of GUJCET 2022 has been released on the official website gujcet.gseb.org. Aspirants will be able to access their GIJCET hall ticket on the website by entering their personal credentials such as mobile numbers or email addresses. GUJCET is made for shortlisting candidates for admission to degree and diploma programmes in engineering and pharmacy courses in Gujarat colleges.

“In case of any correction in the application form filled by the candidate for GUJCET‐2022, the corrections can be sent on below-mentioned address on or before April 18, 2022 by Post or by visiting GUJCET CELL, Gandhinagar with necessary documents in person. So that mark sheet with corrected name can be issued after result,”- GSEB on the official notice said.

Necessary Documents which will be required while proceeding with the GUJCET application correction window are- Annexure‐5 filled with required corrections in the name (In Gujarati or English Language), copy of hall ticket corrected with Red Ink Pen, copy of Mark sheet of Std 10th, copy of hall ticket of Std‐12th 4), copy of Aadhar card.

GUJCET 2022 Hall Ticket: Direct Link And How To Download

Enter your registered Mobile Number or Email Id, which you have given while filling up GUJCET 2022 form.

Enter your date of birth or GUJCET Application Form no.

Enter captcha code.

Click on Search Hall Ticket button to get hall ticket.

Technical help line for download related problems contact on - 8401292014, 8485992014

GUJCET 2022: Important Exam Guidelines