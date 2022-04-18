GUJCET 2022 Today; Important Exam Day Guidelines To Follow

Image credit: Shutterstock GUJCET 2022 will be held today.

The Gujarat Common Entrance Test, GUJCET 2022 will be held on Monday, April 18. GUJCET 2022 will be held in all the districts in two shifts, morning from 10 to 12 PM, and afternoon from 2 to 4 PM in offline mode as a pen-paper based test. GUJCET is held for two papers. The first paper is for Physics and Chemistry and the second for Mathematics. The duration of the Physics and Chemistry paper is 120 minutes and the duration of Mathematics paper is 60 minutes. The exam can be written by students in any of the three languages- Hindi, English or Gujarati.



The number of questions for every subject has been divided equally- Maths (40), Physics (40) and Chemistry (40) and the candidates will be awarded one mark for every correct answer, and 0.25 marks will be deducted for every wrong answer.



GUJCET 2022: COVID-19, Important Exam Day Guidelines For Candidates



1. Considering the pertaining COVID-19 pandemic situation, candidates will undergo a temperature check, they will be required to maintain social distancing, wear a mask and use sanitiser.



2. Candidates should carry admit card at the exam centre, including a valid photo identity proof which includes a PAN card, driving license, Aadhaar card, or Aadhaar enrollment form, ration card and passport.



3. Reach exam centres at least 30 minutes before the allotted time, and carry your admit card.



4. Do not wear any jewellery (or any metal items), shoes/footwear with thick soles, and garments with large buttons inside the exam hall.



5. Candidates will not be allowed to carry mobile phones, electronic gadgets, watches, calculators, their own stationery items, pens, or wallets.



The candidates may contact the helpline numbers if they face problems, these are- 8401292014, 8485992014. GUJCET is conducted for shortlisting candidates for admission to degree and diploma programmes in engineering and pharmacy courses in Gujarat colleges.