GUJCET 2022 OMR Response Sheets Of Candidates Released; Direct Link Here

GUJCET 2022 OMR sheet released at gujcet.gseb.org

The Gujarat School Education Board (GSEB) has released the candidates’ OMR response sheets for GUJCET 2022. Applicants qualifying GUJCET 2022 exam will be required to register at gujcet.gseb.org to access the OMR sheets. To download the GUJCET 2022 OMR sheet, candidates will have to insert their seat numbers as mentioned in the GUJCET hall ticket 2022, mobile numbers and passwords. The last date to complete the GUJCET 2022 application to obtain OMR sheets is May 23.

GUJCET 2022 result was declared on May 12. Over 385 students secured above 99 percentile in Group A and 684 students in Group B scored 99 percentile. The GUJCET 2022 merit list has been prepared by taking into account 60 per cent weightage from theory percentile in GSHSEB Class 12 Physics, Chemistry and Maths or Biology and 40 per cent weightage from GUJCET percentile.

GUJCET is held to shortlist applicants for admission to degree and diploma courses in Engineering and Pharmacy courses in the state’s institutes. GUJCET was held as an offline pen-and-paper-based test on April 18.

Steps To Obtain GUJCET 2022 OMR Sheet

Visit the official website -- gujcet.gseb.org

Click on the “Register’ tab from the homepage

Insert seat numbers as mentioned in the GUJCET hall ticket 2022, mobile numbers and passwords

Pay the application fee in online mode.

Preview all the details

Submit the registration form

GUJCET 2022 Candidate OMR Sheet: Direct Link

Applicants will have to pay the GUJCET 2022 application fee to download the OMR sheet through debit card, credit card, net banking or at the nearest SBI branch. The fee amount to obtain the GUJCET 2022 OMR is non-refundable, a GSEB statement said.