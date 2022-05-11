Image credit: shutterstock.com GUJCET 2022 final answer key released

GUJCET 2022 Answer Key: The Gujarat Common Entrance Test, GUJCET 2022 final answer key has been released, the candidates can check and download the answer key on the official website- gujcet.gseb.org. The Gujarat School Education Board will announce the GUJCET result on Thursday, May 12 at 10 am, informed Education Minister Jitu Vaghani in a social media post.

The GUJCET 2022 result will be available on the official websites- gseb.org and gsebeservice.com, the exam was conducted on April 18. GUJCET 2022 was conducted in three languages- Hindi, English and Gujarati and in two shifts; morning (10 am – 12 pm) and afternoon (2 pm – 4 pm) in offline mode. The exam had two papers, the first paper on Physics and Chemistry and the second paper on Mathematics.

GUJCET 2022 Final Answer Key Released, How To Check

The candidates need to follow these steps to check and download the GUJCET 2022 answer key

Visit the official website of GUJCET 2022- gujcet.gseb.org On the home page, click on 'GUJCET 2022' answer key link Enter log-in credentials- registration number and password GUJCET 2022 answer key will appear on the screen Download, take a print out for further reference.

Meanwhile, the Gujarat Board will also announce the HSC, Class 12 Science result tomorrow. The HSC Science result will be released at 10 am, the candidates can check the HSC Science result on the official website- gseb.org.

Over 13 lakh students appeared for the Class 12 Science exam which was concluded on April 12. The students need to secure a minimum Grade 'D' to be considered qualified in all subjects. Last year, the pass percentage for both the HSC and SSC exams were 100 per cent.