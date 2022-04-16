  • Home
GUJCET 2022 Exam On April 18; Important Guidelines, Paper Pattern

GUJCET 2022: The Gujarat Common Entrance Test will be held on April 18 in offline mode. Candidates can download the GUJCET admit card 2022 through the official website -- gujcet.gseb.org.

Education | Edited by Rashi Hardaha | Updated: Apr 16, 2022 10:00 am IST
GUJCET 2022 Exam On April 18; Important Guidelines, Paper Pattern
GUJCET 2022 will be held on April 18.
Image credit: Shutterstock

GUJCET 2022: The Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board (GSEB) will conduct the GUJCET 2022 exam on April 18. The Gujarat Common Entrance Test admit card 2022 has been released on the official website -- gujcet.gseb.org. To access the GUJCET 2022 hall ticket, candidates will have to enter their mobile numbers/ email addresses, and application form numbers/ dates of birth. GUJCET is conducted for shortlisting candidates for admission to degree and diploma programmes in engineering and pharmacy courses in Gujarat colleges.

The board has also provided the candidates with helpline numbers to assist them in case they face problems in downloading the admit cards of GUJCET. These are -- 8401292014, 8485992014.

GUJCET 2022 Admit Card: Direct Link

The GSEB has also opened the GUJCET application form correction window. Candidates who want to make changes to the GUJCET 2022 application forms can send their request for corrections by April 18. Applicants need to send their requests by post or by visiting the GUJCET cell, Gandhinagar with the necessary documents in person.

To make corrections in the application form, applicants need to send certain documents to the exam authorities including, Annexure-5 filled with required corrections, a copy of GUJCET admit card 2022 corrected with a red Ink pen, a copy of 10th and 12th mark sheet, a copy of Aadhaar card.

GUJCET 2022: Paper Pattern

GUJCET is held for two papers. The first paper is for Physics and Chemistry and the second for Mathematics. The duration of the Physics and Chemistry paper is 120 minutes and the duration of Mathematics paper is 60 minutes. The exam can be written by students in any of the three languages- Hindi, English or Gujarati, the official notice read.

The number of questions for every subject has been divided equally- Maths (40), Physics (40) and Chemistry (40) and the candidates will be awarded one mark for every correct answer, and 0.25 marks will be deducted for every wrong answer.

GUJCET 2022: Important Guidelines For Candidates

  • Candidates must carry their board exam admit cards to the exam centre.
  • Applicants will have to reach the exam centre before the reporting time to avoid last-minute rush
  • Candidates will have to carry sanitiser, wear mask
  • The banned items in the exam centre include mobile phones, electronic devices, headphones, and any other electronic gadgets.
Gujarat Common Entrance Test

