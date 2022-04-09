  • Home
GUJCET 2022 Exam On April 18; Check Paper Pattern, Admit Card Details

GUJCET 2022: The Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board (GSEB) has released the GUJCET admit card 2022 on its official website -- gujcet.gseb.org.

GUJCET 2022: The Gujarat Common Entrance Test (GUJCET) 2022 exam is scheduled to be held on April 18. The Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board (GSEB) has released the GUJCET admit card 2022 on its official website -- gujcet.gseb.org. To access the GUJCET 2022 hall ticket, candidates can login at the website with mobile numbers or email addresses and application form numbers or dates of birth and access the GUJCET admit cards. GUJCET is conducted for shortlisting candidates for admission to degree and diploma programmes in engineering and pharmacy courses in Gujarat colleges.

The board has also provided the candidates with helpline numbers to assist them in cases they face problems in downloading the admit cards pf GUJCET. These are -- 8401292014, 8485992014.

GUJCET 2022 Admit Card: How To Download

  • Visit the official website-- gujcet.gseb.org.
  • On the homepage, click on the "Download GUJCET 2022 Hall Ticket" link.
  • Enter your registered mobile number and date of birth and captcha.
  • The GUJCET admit card will be displayed on screen.
  • Download it and take and print out of the same.

GUJCET 2022 Admit Card: Direct Link

GUJCET 2022: Paper Pattern

GUJCET is held for two papers. The first paper is for Physics and Chemistry and the second for Mathematics. The duration of the Physics and Chemistry paper is 120 minutes and the duration of Mathematics paper is 60 minutes. The exam can be written by students in any of the three languages- Hindi, English or Gujarati, the official notice read.

The number of questions for every subject has been divided equally- Maths (40), Physics (40) and Chemistry (40) and the candidates will be awarded one mark for every correct answer, and 0.25 marks will be deducted for every wrong answer.

Gujarat Common Entrance Test

