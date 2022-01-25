  • Home
  • Education
  • GUJCET 2022 Application Process Begins, How To Apply

GUJCET 2022 Application Process Begins, How To Apply

The GUJCET application process will be concluded on February 5. Apply at gujcet.gseb.org

Education | Edited by Arnab Mitra | Updated: Jan 25, 2022 3:53 pm IST | Source: Careers360

RELATED NEWS

GUJCET Result 2021 (OUT) Live: Gujarat CET Results Declared, Direct Link
GSEB GUJCET Result 2021 Declared, Direct Link
Gujarat Common Entrance Test, GUJCET 2021, Result Today
Gujarat Board Releases GUJCET Provisional Answer Key; Raise Objections By August 17
GUJCET 2021 Answer Key Expected To Be Released Soon
Gujarat Board Releases GUJCET Admit Card; Direct Link Here
GUJCET 2022 Application Process Begins, How To Apply
GUJCET application process will be concluded on February 5
Image credit: shutterstock.com
New Delhi:

GUJCET 2022: The application process for the Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board (GSEB) Gujarat Common Entrance Test (GUJCET 2022) has started. The candidates who are interested can apply online on the official website- gujcet.gseb.org.

Latest: Your GUJCET score qualifies you for these Top Universities - Check list here 

Recommended: Know your college admission chances based on GUJCET Score. Click Here.

The GUJCET application process will be concluded on February 5. Candidates need to pay an application fee of Rs 300 to apply for the exam. The final dates of GUJCET exam will be intimated soon.

GUJCET is being conducted for two papers. The first paper was for Physics and Chemistry and the second was for Mathematics. The answer keys have been released for all the papers.

GUJCET 2022 Application Process: Steps To Apply

  1. Visit the official website- gujcet.gseb.org
  2. Click on the 'GUJCET 2022' application process link
  3. Enter log-in credentials
  4. Fill the application form and upload documents as required
  5. Pay the application fee, and submit the application form
  6. Download, take a print out for further reference.

GUJCET is held for shortlisting candidates for admission to degree and diploma programmes in Engineering and Pharmacy courses in Gujarat institutions.

Click here for more Education News
Gujarat Common Entrance Test GUJCET 2021
.......................... Advertisement ..........................
Latest News
NIT Andhra Pradesh, LinkedIn Ink MoU To Collaborate On Research And Development
NIT Andhra Pradesh, LinkedIn Ink MoU To Collaborate On Research And Development
CBSE, CISCE Term 1 Results 2021 LIVE: 10th, 12th Results To Be Released Soon; Direct Link, Websites To Check
Live | CBSE, CISCE Term 1 Results 2021 LIVE: 10th, 12th Results To Be Released Soon; Direct Link, Websites To Check
29 Children Win Pradhan Mantri Rashtriya Bal Puraskar 2022; Here’s The List
29 Children Win Pradhan Mantri Rashtriya Bal Puraskar 2022; Here’s The List
Anna University Releases Semester Exam Schedule; Know Important Details
Anna University Releases Semester Exam Schedule; Know Important Details
West Bengal To Recommend Inclusion Of Netaji's Efforts For Independent India In School Syllabus
West Bengal To Recommend Inclusion Of Netaji's Efforts For Independent India In School Syllabus
.......................... Advertisement ..........................