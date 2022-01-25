GUJCET 2022 Application Process Begins, How To Apply

Image credit: shutterstock.com GUJCET application process will be concluded on February 5

GUJCET 2022: The application process for the Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board (GSEB) Gujarat Common Entrance Test (GUJCET 2022) has started. The candidates who are interested can apply online on the official website- gujcet.gseb.org.

The GUJCET application process will be concluded on February 5. Candidates need to pay an application fee of Rs 300 to apply for the exam. The final dates of GUJCET exam will be intimated soon.

GUJCET is being conducted for two papers. The first paper was for Physics and Chemistry and the second was for Mathematics. The answer keys have been released for all the papers.

GUJCET 2022 Application Process: Steps To Apply

Visit the official website- gujcet.gseb.org Click on the 'GUJCET 2022' application process link Enter log-in credentials Fill the application form and upload documents as required Pay the application fee, and submit the application form Download, take a print out for further reference.

GUJCET is held for shortlisting candidates for admission to degree and diploma programmes in Engineering and Pharmacy courses in Gujarat institutions.