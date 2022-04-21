  • Home
GUJCET 2022 Answer Key To Be Released Soon; Direct Link, Official Websites To Check

Once the GUJCET 2022 answer key is released, the candidates can download it from the official website of Gujarat CET- gujcet.gseb.org.

Written By Debika Chakraborty | Updated: Apr 21, 2022 3:41 pm IST
GUJCET 2022 answer key will be released soon
GUJCET 2022 Answer Key: Gujarat Common Entrance Test, or GUJCET 2022, answer key is expected to be released soon. GUJCET 2022, an entrance exam administered by the Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board (GSEB), was conducted on April 18, 2022. Once the GUJCET 2022 answer key is released, the candidates can download it from the official website of Gujarat CET- gujcet.gseb.org. GUJCET is conducted for students seeking admission in engineering, pharmacy degree and diploma courses in various colleges in Gujarat.

Though there is no official announcement has been made regarding the GUJCET 2022 answer key, however, the reports are suggesting that it might be released in the last week of April, 2022.

GUJCET 2022 took place in two shifts- Morning (10 am – 12 pm) and afternoon (2 pm – 4 pm) in offline mode. The exam had two papers- the first paper had the subjects Physics and Chemistry and the second paper had Mathematics. GUJCET 2022 was conducted in three languages- Hindi, English and Gujarati.

Every subject in GUJCET 2022 had a total of 40 marks. The candidates will be provided with one mark for every correct answer, and 0.25 marks will be deducted for every wrong answer.

GUJCET 2022 Answer Key Official Website

The candidates who appeared for GUJCET 2022 will be able to see the answer key of the same on the official website of Gujarat CET- gujcet.gseb.org.

GUJCET 2022 Answer Key: How To Check

Once the GUJCET 2022 answer key will be released, the candidates will be able to check it by following these certain steps-

  1. Go to the official website of Gujarat CET- gujcet.gseb.org.
  2. On the home page, there will be the ‘Answer Key’ notice flashing on the screen.
  3. Log in using the details such as registration number and password.
  4. The answer key of GUJCET 2021 will be available in PDF format.
  5. Now, students can download the answer key and tally their marks.
Gujarat Common Entrance Test

