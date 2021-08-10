GUJCET 2021 Answer Key Expected To Be Released Soon

GUJCET 2021 answer key is expected shortly (Representational)

GUJCET 2021 answer key is expected shortly. The Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board (GSEB) will soon be releasing the answer key for those students who appeared for the examination. The answer key can be downloaded from the official website of Gujarat CET- gujcet.gseb.org.

GUJCET 2021 exams were conducted on August 6 in pen and paper-based mode. Around 1.18 lakh students registered for the offline entrance exam.

The students can download and tally their answers with the answer key, it helps in getting a rough idea of the evaluation. The GUJCET 2021 result is expected to be released before August 16. The online registration process for GUJCET counseling 2021 has already started and students are required to register themselves before August 16.

GUJCET 2021 Answer Key: How To Download

Go to the GUJCET 2021 official website-gujcet.gseb.org.

On the appeared homepage, click on the tab that reads, ‘GUJCET answer key'

The answer key of GUJCET 2021 will be available in the PDF format

Students can download the GUJCET answer keys and tally their marks

In case the students find an answer to be wrong, they can raise objections and challenge the answer keys. This can be done by filing separate objection forms and sending them to the authorities. Students will be required to pay an objection fee which is Rs 500 per question. However, the fee is refunded if the claim done by the student is correct. The final answer keys for the exam will be declared along with the result.

Students appear for GUJCET to get admission in degree engineering, pharmacy, and diploma courses. Students are allotted the colleges and seats in various colleges of Gujarat on the basis of the marks obtained in GUJCET.