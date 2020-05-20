GUJCET 2020 Revised Date Announced, Exam In July

GUJCET 2020 revised dates have been announced

Gujarat Board has announced the revised date for GUJCET 2020. The entrance exam which was earlier scheduled on March 31 will now be held on July 31, 2020. The revised dates comes on the heels of Gujarat Board class 12 (science stream) results.

Gujarat board usually releases board exam result for science stream and GUJCET results together, however the schedule was set off this year with the lockdown announced to prevent coronavirus spread.

As per reports, more than 1.25 lakh students are expected to appear for the entrance exam.

Earlier, the board had released question banks for JEE, NEET, and GUJCET exams. The question bank was released separately for English and Gujarati medium.

Gujarat Board holds the GUJCET exam for Groups A, B, and AB. The exam is held for admission to degree/ diploma programmes in Engineering and Pharmacy.

The syllabus for the examination will be in accordance with the NCERT curriculum prescribed for Higher Secondary classes.

There will be Multiple Choice Questions (MCQs) in the GUJCET test paper. There will be 40 questions from each subject - Physics, Chemistry, Mathematics, and Biology. Each question will carry one mark.

The composite time to attempt questions in Physics and Chemistry is 120 minutes or two hours. One hour time is allotted to attempt Biology and Mathematics section respectively. The medium of the exam will be Gujarati, English, and Hindi.