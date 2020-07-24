GUJCET 2020: New Exam Date Announced

GUJCET 2020 will be held on August 24, 2020. The admit card for GUJCET will be released on July 31, 2020.

Education | Edited by Anisha Kumari | Updated: Jul 24, 2020 4:07 pm IST

GUJCEt 2020 will be held in August
New Delhi:

GUJCET 2020 will be held on August 24, 2020. The Gujarat Board released a notice today notifying the revised exam date. Earlier the board had scheduled GUJCET on August 22. The admit card for GUJCET will be released on July 31, 2020.

GUJCET admit cards will be available on the board website, 'gseb.org', or on, 'gujcet.gseb.org'.

Gujarat Board had initially scheduled GUJCET exam on March 31. The board had also released the admit card for the exam in March. However, the exam had to be postponed in wake of the coronavirus pandemic and ensuing nation-wide lockdown.

The board holds the GUJCET exam for Groups A, B, and AB. The exam is held for admission to degree/ diploma programmes in Engineering and Pharmacy.

The syllabus for the examination is in accordance with the NCERT curriculum prescribed for Higher Secondary classes. There are 40 questions from each subject - Physics, Chemistry, Mathematics, and Biology. Each question carries one mark.

During the extended lockdown period, the board also released question bank for students who would appear for JEE Main, NEET UG, and GUJCET exams this year. The question bank is available in pdf format and can be downloaded from the board website. Apart from the question bank, chapter-wise questions were also released.

Gujarat Common Entrance Test GUJCET 2020
