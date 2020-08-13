GUJCET Hall Ticket 2020 Released @ Gujcet.gseb.org

The Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board Gandhinagar, or GSEB, has released the hall tickets of GUJCET 2020. The Gujarat Common Entrance Test, or GUJCET, is taken for admission to degree and diploma programmes in Engineering and Pharmacy courses in the state’s institutes. GSEB earlier in a statement had notified that the GUJCET 2020 hall tickets will be released at 6 pm today. However, the board had issued the GUJCET hall tickets ahead of the scheduled time.

The registered applicants of the common entrance test can download their GUJCET hall tickets 2020 from the official website of the board-- gujcet.gseb.org. GUJCET 2020 is scheduled to be conducted on August 24 in pen and paper-based mode for multiple choice questions of one mark each. The common entrance test is held for a duration of two hours

To Download GUJCET 2020 Hall Ticket

Step 1: Visit gujcet.gseb.org

Step 2: Click on the designated link “Click Here to Download GUJCET Hall Ticket 2020”

Step 3: On the next window, search the GUJCET 2020 hall ticket with mobile numbers or email addresses and application numbers or dates of birth

GSEB has also provided a provision to download the GUJCET admit cards using the names of candidates and their dates of birth. Students who have forgotten their registered mobile numbers and email ids provided during GUJCET application can use this facility to download their admit cards.

“Technical help line for download related problems contact on - 8401792014, 8401282014,” read a statement on the GSEB GUJCET hall ticket window.

The supported browsers for GUJCET admit card download, as per GSEB, are -- Google Chrome 45+, Mozilla Firefox 45+, Opera 34+, Edge 15+, Android Chrome, iOS above 9 and Chrome.