  • Home
  • Education
  • GUJCET 2020 Hall Ticket Released At Gujcet.gseb.org

GUJCET 2020 Hall Ticket Released At Gujcet.gseb.org

GUJCET 2020 Hall Ticket: Gujarat board has released the admit cards for the common entrance test scheduled on August 24.

Education | Edited by Mridusmita Deka | Updated: Aug 13, 2020 5:12 pm IST | Source: Careers360

RELATED NEWS

GUJCET 2020: Gujarat Board To Issue Admit Cards Today On Gujcet.gseb.org
GUJCET 2020: New Exam Date Announced
Gujarat Board Postpones GUJCET 2020; Exam On August 22
Gujarat Board To Release GUJCET 2020 Hall Ticket 10 Days Before Exam
GUJCET 2020 Revised Date Announced, Exam In July
Gujarat Board Releases GUJCET Hall Ticket
GUJCET 2020 Hall Ticket Released At Gujcet.gseb.org
GUJCET Hall Ticket 2020 Released @ Gujcet.gseb.org
New Delhi:

The Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board Gandhinagar, or GSEB, has released the hall tickets of GUJCET 2020. The Gujarat Common Entrance Test, or GUJCET, is taken for admission to degree and diploma programmes in Engineering and Pharmacy courses in the state’s institutes. GSEB earlier in a statement had notified that the GUJCET 2020 hall tickets will be released at 6 pm today. However, the board had issued the GUJCET hall tickets ahead of the scheduled time.

The registered applicants of the common entrance test can download their GUJCET hall tickets 2020 from the official website of the board-- gujcet.gseb.org. GUJCET 2020 is scheduled to be conducted on August 24 in pen and paper-based mode for multiple choice questions of one mark each. The common entrance test is held for a duration of two hours

To Download GUJCET 2020 Hall Ticket

Step 1: Visit gujcet.gseb.org

Step 2: Click on the designated link “Click Here to Download GUJCET Hall Ticket 2020”

Step 3: On the next window, search the GUJCET 2020 hall ticket with mobile numbers or email addresses and application numbers or dates of birth

GSEB has also provided a provision to download the GUJCET admit cards using the names of candidates and their dates of birth. Students who have forgotten their registered mobile numbers and email ids provided during GUJCET application can use this facility to download their admit cards.

“Technical help line for download related problems contact on - 8401792014, 8401282014,” read a statement on the GSEB GUJCET hall ticket window.

The supported browsers for GUJCET admit card download, as per GSEB, are -- Google Chrome 45+, Mozilla Firefox 45+, Opera 34+, Edge 15+, Android Chrome, iOS above 9 and Chrome.

Click here for more Education News
GSEB Common Entrance Test gseb.org Gujarat exams GUJCET 2020
.......................... Advertisement ..........................
Latest News
Gear Up For JEE Main 2021 With These Preparation Tips
Gear Up For JEE Main 2021 With These Preparation Tips
BSEAP AP SSC Result 2020 Declared, Know How To Check Using Direct Link
BSEAP AP SSC Result 2020 Declared, Know How To Check Using Direct Link
Andhra Pradesh Class 10th SSC Result Declared; Check Details Here
Andhra Pradesh Class 10th SSC Result Declared; Check Details Here
AIAPGET 2020: Exam On August 29; Admit Cards Soon At Ntaaiapget.nic.in
AIAPGET 2020: Exam On August 29; Admit Cards Soon At Ntaaiapget.nic.in
GUJCET 2020: Gujarat Board To Issue Admit Cards Today On Gujcet.gseb.org
GUJCET 2020: Gujarat Board To Issue Admit Cards Today On Gujcet.gseb.org
.......................... Advertisement ..........................