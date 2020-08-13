GUJCET Admit Card 2020 On Gujcet.gseb.org

Gujarat Common Entrance Test, or GUJCET, admit cards will be issued today from 6 pm. The Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board Gandhinagar, or GSEB, in a notification confirmed the GUJCET admit card date and time. The applicants of GUJCET 2020 can download their admit cards from the official website -- gujcet.gseb.org. GUJCET 2020 is scheduled to be held on August 24.

As per the GSEB notification, the GUJCET admit cards which had been issued earlier on March 16 will no longer stand valid.

GUJCET 2020 Admit Card

To download the GUJCET admit card, registered candidates can login at the website with mobile numbers or email addresses and application numbers or dates of birth and access the GUJCET admit card 2020. GSEB has also provided a provision to download the GUJCET admit cards using the names of candidates and their dates of birth.

Along with the GUJCET 2020 admit cards, candidates have to take their photo identity proofs on the day of examination.

GUJCET is conducted for admission to degree and diploma programmes in Engineering and Pharmacy courses in the state’s institutes. The entrance test is held in offline mode for multiple choice questions of one mark each. The common entrance test is conducted for a duration of two hours. GSEB aids in the GUJCET application process and conducting the test and Admission Committee for Professional Courses handles the counselling of GUJCET qualified candidates.

According to official data, more than one lakh students have registered for GUJCET 2020 this year.